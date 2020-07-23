+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
23.07.2020 20:05:00

Data Recognition Corporation Acquires Measurement Research Associates

MINNEAPOLIS, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Recognition Corporation (DRC) today announced the acquisition of Measurement Research Associates (MRA), a division of Measurement Incorporated. 

"Our company launched a new Licensure and Certification Testing business in 2019, and investing in MRA helps us build on our strengths in item and exam development, psychometric analysis, and secure test administration," said Susan Engeleiter, CEO and President of DRC. 

MRA was established in 1985 for the purpose of providing quality and personalized psychometric services to certification and licensure boards and associations. MRA works primarily with medical and dental specialty certification and licensure boards and associations.  MRA's services cover all aspects of test development and psychometric analysis.

"Both DRC and MRA have earned reputations for providing high-quality test development and psychometric analysis services to our clients," stated Engeleiter. "MRA's focus on client-centered quality and relationship management is a natural fit with DRC's culture and strategic priorities." 

About Data Recognition Corporation

For over 40 years, DRC has developed and delivered large-scale, high-stakes testing programs for the education market, including for adult learners. DRC is a full-service assessment and information management company with 830 full-time employees and over 3,000 seasonal and temporary employees in 14 locations around the country. DRC also publishes the Tests of Adult Basic Education (TABE®), the DRC BEACON online interim assessments, the TerraNova® national achievement assessments, the LAS Links® language proficiency assessments, and the TASC Test Assessing Secondary Completion™. For more information, visit www.datarecognitioncorp.com.

Copyright © 2020 Data Recognition Corporation. All right reserved.

Pam Enstad
Data Recognition Corporation
763-268-2487
penstad@datarecognitioncorp.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-recognition-corporation-acquires-measurement-research-associates-301099037.html

SOURCE Data Recognition Corporation

