SMI 11’433 0.8%  SPI 14’731 0.8%  Dow 34’529 0.2%  DAX 15’520 0.7%  Euro 1.0973 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’071 0.8%  Gold 1’909 0.7%  Bitcoin 31’491 -8.7%  Dollar 0.8999 0.3%  Öl 69.7 0.3% 

30.05.2021 03:16:00

Data journalism pioneers Fred Vallance-Jones and David McKie honoured with CAJ Charles Bury Award

TORONTO, May 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) honoured investigative data journalists, and professors, Fred Vallance-Jones and David McKie with the prestigious Charles Bury Award for their outstanding contributions to Canadian journalism at their 2020 awards ceremony.

Vallance-Jones and McKie were recognized by the CAJ for their pioneering work in the field of computer assisted reporting/data journalism in Canada over the past several decades in both newsrooms and classrooms across the country.

"You don't have to dig too deep into the world of Canadian journalism to find the impacts that these two gentlemen have had on investigative reporting in Canada," said CAJ president Brent Jolly in his remarks at the association's award gala held earlier this evening.

"Their individual work has been groundbreaking – and they've shared that knowledge, as professors, and inspired an entire generation of young journalists to embrace data skills and techniques into their toolkits. They are both Demi-Gods of Canadian data journalism."

Vallance-Jones is an associate professor at the University of King's College, in Halifax. He is one of Canada's leading authorities on freedom of information, data journalism, and investigative journalism. Prior to joining King's, Vallance-Jones had a 23-year career as a journalist with CBC and the Hamilton Spectator, where he won many awards, including a National Newspaper Award, and was a finalist for the Michener Award for Meritorious Public Service in Journalism.

McKie is currently a data journalism trainer at Carleton University, Ryerson University, and the University of King's College. He is also the deputy managing editor of Canada's National Observer. He previously spent 26 year as an investigative producer at the CBC. This is the second time McKie has won a Bury Award. He is the only Canadian journalist ever to do so. He previously won the award in 1994 for his contributions to the CAJ's Media Magazine.

"Amidst all the doom and gloom of the pandemic, and the continued contraction of the Canadian journalism job market, the growth of data journalism in Canada is an inspiring story," said Jolly.

"Rather than framing events as episodic one-offs, data journalism has allowed journalists to provide audiences with added layers of context, and personalization, that helps facilitate a deeper exploration of issues, trends, and solutions."

This award, formerly known as the President's Award, was renamed in honour of veteran journalist and long-time CAJ board member Charles Bury, who died in February 2014. It recognizes both individuals and groups who have made outstanding contributions to Canadian journalism.

Last year's winners were journalists Jerome Turner, Jessie Winter, and Amber Bracken for protecting the public's right to know how events unfolded at Wet'suwet'en. Other former winners of the award include: the late Canadian photojournalist Zahra Kazemi, and Journal de Montréal crime reporter Michel Auger; Radio-Canada investigative reporter Marie-Maude Denis, the Aboriginal People's Television Network, J-Source, and Massey College.

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with over 900 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

www.caj.ca | www.facebook.com/CdnAssocJournalists | www.twitter.com/CAJ

SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
28.05.21 Den Punkt erwischen!
28.05.21 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
28.05.21 Marktüberblick: Bayer-Aktie unter Druck
28.05.21 SMI - die Luft wird dünner
28.05.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Vor neuer Aufwärtsbewegung? / EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtsbewegung?
27.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
25.05.21 Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Zum Start in die Pfingstwoche hat auch der SMI ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht. Welche Daten und welche Aktien den Leitindex bewegen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Richemont #Swatch

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Indien will wohl Kryptomarkt regulieren - Weitere Turbulenzen für Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin & Co. voraus?
Nicht bei allen Aktien verfolgt Warren Buffett eine Buy and Hold-Strategie
Credit Suisse will Geschäftsbeziehung mit japanischer Softbank kappen
Lucid Motors holt vor Börsengang Experten von Intel, Waymo und Co. an Bord
Cathie Wood hält trotz Crash an Mega-Kursziel für Bitcoin fest - und rät zum Kauf
Tesla baut in Texas Gebäude für geheimnisvolles Projekt "Bobcat"
Wieso der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken höher notiert - Türkische Lira fällt auf Rekordtief
Wie sich Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin, Ripple, Stellar & Co. heute bewegen
Swiss Re verkauft offenbar New China Life-Beteiligung für Millionenbetrag
KW 21: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit