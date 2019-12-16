Data Governance Market Expected to Grow at 4.8 Billion in Revenue by 2024 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Governance Market size is projected to grow from US$ 1.8 Billion in 2019 to US$ 4.8 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period. The data governance market is driven by growing regulatory compliance and privacy concerns for data security.

The major players operating in this market are IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAP (US), SAS (US), Collibra (US), Varinos (US), Talend (US), Informatica (US), Information Builders (US), Alation (US), Ataccama (Canada), TIBCO (US), TopQuadrant (US), Infogix (US), Magnitude Software (US), Denodo (US), Syncsort (US), Data Advantage Group (US), erwin (US), Global IDs (US), Global Data Excellence (Switzerland), Reltio (US), and IRI (US).

"Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period"

The data governance market, by component, is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are professional services and managed services. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing deployment of data governance solutions, which leads to increasing the demand for pre- and post-deployment services, as these solutions require training due to technical complexities.

"Manufacturing vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The data governance market by vertical has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), construction and engineering, energy and utilities, government, healthcare, manufacturing, mining and natural resources, retail and consumer goods, telecom and IT, transportation and logistics, others (education, research, travel and hospitality, and real estate). The manufacturing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the emerging need to keep an eye on various factors, such as quality, risks related to non-compliance with EHS regulations, labor laws, and quality mandates, and risks pertaining to the supply chain, production maintenance, and so on.

"Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is becoming a new hotspot in the data governance market, due to the increasing digitalization in the country and the enforcement of several regulatory compliances. Moreover, the monetary authority of Singapore has guidelines on cyber security, while the Chinese government requires certification of information security products.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company: Tier I:38%, Tier II:41%, and Tier III:21%

By Designation: C-Level Executives:65%, Directors:20%, and Others:15%

By Region: North America : 45%, APAC: 30%, Europe : 15%, MEA: 5%, and Latin America : 5%

