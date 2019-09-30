+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
30.09.2019 03:00:00

Data From Ascensia Diabetes Care Shows High Accuracy of the CONTOUR®PLUS and CONTOUR®PLUS ONE BGMS in Low Blood Glucose Range and Potential Benefits From Using the CONTOUR®PLUS ONE BGMS With the H...

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 21st Diabetes and Cardiovascular Risk Factors – East Meets West Symposium, Ascensia Diabetes Care has presented data from two studies, one analyzing the accuracy of blood glucose monitoring systems (BGMSs) in the low blood glucose range (LBGR) using the probability method, and the other analyzing the use of the CONTOUR®PLUS ONE BGMS with the Health2Sync (H2S) mobile app in people with type 1 diabetes in Hong Kong.

Ascensia Diabetes Care logo (PRNewsfoto/Ascensia Diabetes Care)

Both studies were presented as posters at the meeting in Hong Kong, the first by Dr. Rimma Shaginian, Global Medical Affairs, Ascensia Diabetes Care Basel, and the second by Dr. Lina Gu, Global Medical Affairs, Ascensia Diabetes Care Shanghai, and Dr. Shaginian. This marks the first time Ascensia has presented scientific data on the CONTOUR®PLUS ONE BGMS in the Asia Pacific region.

The first study1, 'Accuracy of blood glucose monitoring systems in the low blood glucose range demonstrated using probability methodology' found that in the LBGR, Ascensia's CONTOUR®PLUS, compared to four competitor BGMSs, and CONTOUR®PLUS ONE BGMSs, maintained a high level of accuracy. The study utilized probability methodology to estimate BGMS accuracy in the LBGR. CONTOUR®PLUS BGMS data was derived from a previous study2 comparing the accuracy of five BGMSs, and CONTOUR®PLUS ONE BGMS data originating from another study3.

The study presented at the conference underscores the differences in accuracy between BGMSs in this low blood glucose range, even when the systems all meet the FDA 2016 and/or ISO 15197:2013 accuracy criteria. It also highlights the importance of accuracy in the LBGR for safe and effective diabetes management, especially for insulin-treated patients, those with a history of severe hypoglycemia or hypoglycemia unawareness, those who have diabetes during pregnancy, hospital use of BGMSs and for patients using CGM when BGM monitoring is recommended.

Mike Smith, Head of BGM Emerging Business, Ascensia Diabetes Care, said: "Hypoglycemia is a major burden  for optimal diabetes control, and people with diabetes can face daily challenges in managing this. The results from this study, however, are encouraging, particularly for these groups of patients who could benefit from an additional level of care. If the value on a meter is too high, users may overact with a greater dose of insulin, potentially leading to hypoglycemia. If the value is too low, users may treat as a hypoglycemia and increase carbohydrate intake, potentially leading to hyperglycemia and increases in HbA1C. Ensuring accuracy in the low blood glucose range is about protecting patient safety and highly accurate results are required in this range to ensure the condition is managed efficiently and effectively."

The second study4 'Use of the CONTOUR®PLUS ONE BGMS with the Health2Sync Mobile App in Type 1 Diabetes Patients in Hong Kong' examined data from 34 patients (17 were younger than 18 years old and nine were younger than 10 years old) between September 2018 and April 2019. This study follows several others that have suggested that mobile apps may have a beneficial effect on diabetes self-management5.

The study found that patients using this BGMS and app together saw a mean daily blood glucose drop of 16.4% (from 10.16mmol/L to 8.49 mmol/L) with mean fasting blood glucose drop of 10.70% (from 9.82 mmol/L to 8.77 mmol/L). Patients also increased their number of blood glucose tests per week from 12 (1-39) to 32 (3-52).

Results show the potential benefit of using the CONTOUR®PLUS ONE BGMS and H2S app combined, which may help improve diabetes management in those with type 1 diabetes.

Mike Smith added: "The results of this study are exciting and show the benefit of using these systems together. This has potential implications for the many people with type 1 diabetes who are struggling to achieve optimal blood glucose control. Many patients don't adhere to regimens, skip blood tests and experience hypoglycemia regularly. But this study has shown that the combination of a highly accurate monitoring system with an intuitive digital app can help go some way to overcoming this."

References

  • Shaginian, R., Pardo, S., Richardson, J. and Stuhr, S., Accuracy of blood glucose monitoring systems in the low blood glucose range demonstrated using probability methodology. Poster presented at the Diabetes and Cardiovascular Risk Factors – East Meets West Symposium, Hong Kong, China, 2019.
  • Dunne, N., Viggiani, M., Pardo, S., Robinson, C. and Parkes, J. (2015). Accuracy Evaluation of CONTOUR®PLUS Compared With Four Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems. Diabetes Therapy, 6(3), pp.377-388.
  • Bailey TS et al. et al. Accuracy and User Performance Evaluation of a New, Wireless-enabled Blood Glucose Monitoring System That Links to a Smart Mobile Device. J Diabetes Sc, Technol. 2017;11 (4): 736-743
  • Gu, L.G., Chen, Y.P., and Shaginian, R., Use of the CONTOUR®PLUS ONE BGMS with the Health2Sync Mobile App in Type 1 Diabetes Patients in Hong Kong. Poster presented at the Diabetes and Cardiovascular Risk Factors – East Meets West Symposium, Hong Kong, China, 2019.
  • Holtz B, et al. TelemedJ E Health. 2012,18(3):175–184

    • Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/749389/Ascensia_Diabetes_Care_Logo.jpg

     

     

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Inside (Anzeige)

    27.09.19
    		Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
    27.09.19
    		DAX-Future: Fehlender Abgabedruck
    27.09.19
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Siemens AG, Allianz SE, adidas AG
    27.09.19
    		Hoffnung im Handelsstreit beflügelt SMI
    27.09.19
    		Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Marke von 1,10 USD gefallen / Nestlé – Bodenbildung und neuer Anstieg?
    23.09.19
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    17.09.19
    		Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    24.09.19
    		Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
    24.09.19
    		Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
    12.09.19
    		Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
    mehr
    Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Arbeitgeber wehren sich gegen Von der Leyens Mindestlohn-Pläne
    Beyond Meat erhält starke Konkurrenz: Nestlé bringt eigenen Veggie-Burger auf den Markt
    NIO-Aktie auf Talfahrt - Tesla-Konkurrent in der Krise
    Warum auf die asiatische Wirtschaft eine dunkle Phase zukommt
    Novartis erzielt mit Krebsmittel Kisqali gute Studiendaten
    Boeing rüstet wohl Flugkontrollsystem des 737 Max nach
    Commerzbank erwägt Strafzins auf hohe Sparguthaben
    Bayer-Krebswirkstoff Larotrectinib zeigt langfristige Wirksamkeit
    CS könnte Topmitarbeiter wegen Khan-Affäre verlieren
    Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Litecoinkurs, Etherkurs und Bitcoin Cash-Kurs

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    SMI schliesst vor dem Wochenende im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Wall Street dreht ins Minus
    Der heimische Markt setzte seine Erholung am Freitag fort. Trotz vorsichtiger Anleger legte auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zu. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende zunächst ohne klare Richtung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende rote Vorzeichen aus - nur China stemmte sich gegen den Trend.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB