Data From Ascensia Diabetes Care Shows High Accuracy of the CONTOUR®PLUS and CONTOUR®PLUS ONE BGMS in Low Blood Glucose Range and Potential Benefits From Using the CONTOUR®PLUS ONE BGMS With the H...

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 21st Diabetes and Cardiovascular Risk Factors – East Meets West Symposium, Ascensia Diabetes Care has presented data from two studies, one analyzing the accuracy of blood glucose monitoring systems (BGMSs) in the low blood glucose range (LBGR) using the probability method, and the other analyzing the use of the CONTOUR®PLUS ONE BGMS with the Health2Sync (H2S) mobile app in people with type 1 diabetes in Hong Kong.

Both studies were presented as posters at the meeting in Hong Kong, the first by Dr. Rimma Shaginian, Global Medical Affairs, Ascensia Diabetes Care Basel, and the second by Dr. Lina Gu, Global Medical Affairs, Ascensia Diabetes Care Shanghai, and Dr. Shaginian. This marks the first time Ascensia has presented scientific data on the CONTOUR®PLUS ONE BGMS in the Asia Pacific region.

The first study1, 'Accuracy of blood glucose monitoring systems in the low blood glucose range demonstrated using probability methodology' found that in the LBGR, Ascensia's CONTOUR®PLUS, compared to four competitor BGMSs, and CONTOUR®PLUS ONE BGMSs, maintained a high level of accuracy. The study utilized probability methodology to estimate BGMS accuracy in the LBGR. CONTOUR®PLUS BGMS data was derived from a previous study2 comparing the accuracy of five BGMSs, and CONTOUR®PLUS ONE BGMS data originating from another study3.

The study presented at the conference underscores the differences in accuracy between BGMSs in this low blood glucose range, even when the systems all meet the FDA 2016 and/or ISO 15197:2013 accuracy criteria. It also highlights the importance of accuracy in the LBGR for safe and effective diabetes management, especially for insulin-treated patients, those with a history of severe hypoglycemia or hypoglycemia unawareness, those who have diabetes during pregnancy, hospital use of BGMSs and for patients using CGM when BGM monitoring is recommended.

Mike Smith, Head of BGM Emerging Business, Ascensia Diabetes Care, said: "Hypoglycemia is a major burden for optimal diabetes control, and people with diabetes can face daily challenges in managing this. The results from this study, however, are encouraging, particularly for these groups of patients who could benefit from an additional level of care. If the value on a meter is too high, users may overact with a greater dose of insulin, potentially leading to hypoglycemia. If the value is too low, users may treat as a hypoglycemia and increase carbohydrate intake, potentially leading to hyperglycemia and increases in HbA1C. Ensuring accuracy in the low blood glucose range is about protecting patient safety and highly accurate results are required in this range to ensure the condition is managed efficiently and effectively."

The second study4 'Use of the CONTOUR®PLUS ONE BGMS with the Health2Sync Mobile App in Type 1 Diabetes Patients in Hong Kong' examined data from 34 patients (17 were younger than 18 years old and nine were younger than 10 years old) between September 2018 and April 2019. This study follows several others that have suggested that mobile apps may have a beneficial effect on diabetes self-management5.

The study found that patients using this BGMS and app together saw a mean daily blood glucose drop of 16.4% (from 10.16mmol/L to 8.49 mmol/L) with mean fasting blood glucose drop of 10.70% (from 9.82 mmol/L to 8.77 mmol/L). Patients also increased their number of blood glucose tests per week from 12 (1-39) to 32 (3-52).

Results show the potential benefit of using the CONTOUR®PLUS ONE BGMS and H2S app combined, which may help improve diabetes management in those with type 1 diabetes.

Mike Smith added: "The results of this study are exciting and show the benefit of using these systems together. This has potential implications for the many people with type 1 diabetes who are struggling to achieve optimal blood glucose control. Many patients don't adhere to regimens, skip blood tests and experience hypoglycemia regularly. But this study has shown that the combination of a highly accurate monitoring system with an intuitive digital app can help go some way to overcoming this."

