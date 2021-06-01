SMI 11’441 0.7%  SPI 14’759 0.6%  Dow 34’609 0.2%  DAX 15’584 1.1%  Euro 1.0965 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’079 1.0%  Gold 1’893 -0.7%  Bitcoin 32’832 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8957 -0.4%  Öl 71.2 2.2% 
Data Encryption Cyber Security Software Firm, DAtAnchor, Inc., Deploys Unique Capabilities To Prevent Ransomware Attackers From Using Your Data On The Dark Web

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ransomware is used to lock up data and make organizations pay a ransom to regain access. Ransomware has now evolved into something even more dangerous called Doxware. A Doxware attack not only keeps your data from you, but also threatens to publish the most sensitive data on Leak Sites or the Dark Web unless you pay a ransom. "Even then, organizations will never really know if their data will be ransomed again after being extorted the first time," said Jake Cleveland, General Manager at DAtAnchor. Unless you deploy a Zero Trust security plan with solutions providing Revocable Access Data Security, it's nearly impossible to stop sensitive data from being stolen from your organization. DAtAnchor provides a solution that can be implemented quickly and begin protecting your data immediately.

Built on a Zero-Trust framework, DAtAnchor has developed a crypto security technology designed to allow data security to travel with the data, while providing an organization full data governance control and automatic revocation. Should data be used outside of the organization's governance of use perimeters, the data is automatically rendered un-readable as ciphertext. DAtAnchor also provides geofencing and geolocation for data. This is critical in preventing data loss from cyber criminals who utilize Ransomware and Doxware attack techniques. In addition, DAtAnchor deploys light-weight Data Security Agents or DSAs. The DSA interprets encryption type and any access control authorizations of the data, and can unlock the encryption keys for authorized users. These DSAs have a unique certificate of authenticity – this means data without the correct DSA is unreadable, providing yet another security authentication layer to keep your data safe.

Recent Ransomware attacks at Colonial Pipeline and Quanta Computer demonstrate the need for a sophisticated Zero Trust technology. "These attacks cripple businesses of all sizes and industries," said Chris Mills of Strategic Communications, a DAtAnchor Partner. "Of the total number of organizations that paid the ransom, only 8% retrieved all of their data."

To find out more information on DAtAnchor's Ransomware and Doxware security solutions, please visit our web site at www.anchormydata.com or contact us at sales@anchormydata.com.

Contact: jake@anchormydata.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-encryption-cyber-security-software-firm-datanchor-inc-deploys-unique-capabilities-to-prevent-ransomware-attackers-from-using-your-data-on-the-dark-web-301303016.html

SOURCE DAtAnchor

