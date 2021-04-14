 Data Center Veterans Launch New Venture, Purchase Established Property in Oklahoma City | 14.04.21 | finanzen.ch
Data Center Veterans Launch New Venture, Purchase Established Property in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data center veterans, John Parsons, Terry Morrison, and Octavio Morales have joined forces to launch EdgeX Data Centers in Oklahoma City, OK.  EdgeX is focused on providing resilient facilities for companies requiring bullet proof uptime and edge compute.  Target verticals include financial services, digital content distribution, insurance, enterprise applications, and others that share the requirements for uptime, scalable compute, storage, and content distribution.

EdgeX Data Centers initial offering is a purpose built, state-of-the-art data center located at 4442 Newcastle Road in Oklahoma City.  This facility was built by Devon Energy in 2010. The 65,000 SF building houses two 10,000 SF Data Halls.  EdgeX purchased the facility on April 2, 2021 to create a new edge data center in the ideal geographical location – right in the center of the country. Edge data centers are smaller facilities that deliver resources and content as close to the end user as possible. 

Parsons and Morrison co-founded Perimeter Technology Center (PTC) in 2002.  PTC became the largest commercial data center provider in Oklahoma, until its sale in 2011.  Morales co-founded TierPoint in Spokane, WA in 2003, establishing TierPoint as the premier data center and cloud services provider in the Pacific Northwest, until its sale in 2012.  Both companies came together and served as the foundation for the TierPoint we know today – a leading national data center services providers.  The EdgeX team has over 75 years of collective experience building, owning, maintaining, and operating a number of world class facilities across the U.S.  These facilities continue to consistently deliver 100% uptime for the mission critical requirements of some of the best-known global brands.  

"In the middle of a pandemic, we saw opportunity," said John Parsons.  "The world of remote working and distance learning exploded - and data centers along with cloud companies and service apps were in high demand.  This facility will be the first of many, as we continue to look for opportunities to extend the edge."

About EdgeX Data Centers

EdgeX is focused on providing resilient facilities for companies looking to extend the edge - in a range of verticals, including financial services, digital content distribution, insurance, enterprise applications, and others that share the requirements for uptime, scalable compute, storage, and content distribution.  EdgeX Data Centers is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.  For additional information, please visit www.edgexdc.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-veterans-launch-new-venture-purchase-established-property-in-oklahoma-city-301268250.html

SOURCE EdgeX Data Centers

