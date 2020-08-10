Data Center Migration Arrives at Able

MANASSAS, Va., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Investing in solutions to address the growing needs of our commercial clientele has never been a problem for us," says Able CEO Joe Singleton. "It would be hard to put a price tag on the value that this type of organic growth contributes to our organization." www.ablemoving.com

Kevin Roy, Senior Account Manager at Able with more than 25 years in the industry, will be heading up the division that has already been working on migrations with the likes of Oracle and Verisign. With over two decades of experience at the now defunct Office Movers, Roy cannot say enough about the support of the Able Leadership Team behind this latest expansion. "The wholehearted backing the Singleton family has shown this and other ventures like this is just not seen in this industry," says Roy, "and the effect it has on our commercial clients that have suggested it promotes a kind of unity and loyalty that is hard to find."

The sensitive corporate security involved with data center subcontracting makes Able an ideal candidate to expand in this area considering its decade-long relationship with the State Department. The proficiency Able has displayed in minimal downtime has made them the go to company for high powered law firms in Washington D.C., and this expertise in time sensitivity will benefit all its data center work.

With over 35 years in the moving industry including 25 at his family's company JK Moving, Able Chief Operating Officer Steve Kuhn knows that rolling this division out needs to be a team effort. "We are very ready to move into this space," says Kuhn. "When we started getting requests from Fortune 500 clients, we paid attention and designed a program moving forward that involved security, training, and a customer service checklist specific to data center movement."

The same finesse that Able displayed in moving the artifacts and other contents of the Martin Luther King Jr. library in Washington D.C. last year will serve them well in their latest endeavor. The extremely sensitive nature of the components in a data center require a gentle touch. "Derailing and rerailing these components correctly is crucial to their operation and damage to anything can undermine the integrity of the whole installation," says Kevin Roy. "Every server blade needs to be wrapped in anti-static bubble wrap upon removal from and reinstallation to its respective storage array," he states.

Able's new Data Center Logistics Division has formed a strategic partnership with IT and E-Waste specialist recycler C2 Management in efforts to be as useful as possible to its clients. Able has already toured the C2 facilities in Berryville, Va. With some of its Fortune 500 clients.

"When it comes to every kind of question that pertains to a data center move, we want to have outstanding answers for our customers," says Able COO Kuhn. "The equipment upgrades that are often made during these migrations require safe and secure asset disposition methods and we wanted to research the greenest alternative out there to recommend to our clients."

The Commercial Division at Able has already doubled its production from last year, and the Data Center Logistics Division will only fuel further growth for the Manassas-based family moving company founded by the Singletons in 1987.

