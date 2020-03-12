+++ Setzen Sie auf eine weitere Erholung an den Aktienmärkten - mit Hebel und niedrigen Spreads! +++ -w-
12.03.2020 05:21:00

Data and the cloud: By unlocking our DNA we've found two new prehistoric ancestors

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Big data and cloud computing has led a team of international scientists to a startling discovery that among our ancestors were two previously unknown groups of prehistoric hominins, known collectively as Denisovans.

These findings form a new Denisovan diversity and are based on the blood of around 300 people living today on islands that stretch across Indonesia, New Guinea, and into the Southwest Pacific - where little genetic research has been conducted. As part of the research, samples were collected on a voluntary basis and subjected to genomic sequencing to produce mountains of data to run on Microsoft Azure.

"We identified two new groups. So now we know of three types of Denisovans," says Prof. Murray Cox of Massey University in New Zealand, who authored the findings published last year in the scientific journal, Cell. "They are all very different from Neanderthals[1] - and very different from each other. What we found means that the origins of modern people are far more diverse and complex than any of us had imagined before."

Denisovans disappeared more than 30,000 years ago and like the Neanderthals, they co-existed and interbred with humans, leaving a genetic inheritance that has been passed down in our DNA to this day. The technology was proven a key factor in their project's success due to its scalability and flexibility to conduct research, demonstrating how quickly scientific processes are transforming with the adoption of new digital technologies.

Science moves fast

"The value of the data generated has opened our eyes about how little, to date, we have understood about our diverse populations," says Prof. Murray Cox of Massey University in New Zealand."We have published interesting results on the mysterious Denisovan introgression throughout the archipelago, but that was just a start."

The team will now focus on harnessing the data to find out how genetic attributes can affect the impact of therapeutic drugs, parasite-resistance and the incidence of non-communicable diseases. That said, the Denisovan diversity findings are already paying off, for example, in the cases of some Pacific islander patients who suffer from auto-immune disorders.

To read the full story, please visit Microsoft Asia News Center: https://news.microsoft.com/apac/features/data-and-the-cloud-by-unlocking-our-dna-weve-found-two-new-prehistoric-ancestors/

[1] Denisovans were very early archaic hominins who lived in Asia up until about 15,000 year ago and were very distantly related to Neanderthals. Both species separated early in the middle Pleistocene. The Neanderthal population was large at first but then declined in size as interbreeding began between them and early Eurasian predecessors

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) is the leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world, and its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200312/2747979-1

SOURCE Microsoft

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
11.03.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11.03.20
Ölpreise bleiben volatil
11.03.20
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
10.03.20
Four Factors Likely to Slow Growth in Dividends
09.03.20
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV
09.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Handel endet erneut mit massiven Verlusten -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Corona-Folgen betreffen nun auch Apple-Kunden - Lieferengpässe bei Ersatzteilen
Heftiger Kurseinbruch an den US-Börsen
ams-Aktie bricht um mehr als 10 Prozent ein: Aktienemission zur Finanzierung der OSRAM-Übernahme gestartet
Credit Suisse, UBS & Julius Bär: Bankenaktien mit Gegenbewegung nach dem massiven Abrutsch
UBS senkt wegen Coronavirus BIP-Prognose für die Schweiz
Zentralbanken treiben Arbeit an Krypto-Euro, Cyber-Franken & Co. voran
Wisekey dreht dank Devestition in die Gewinnzone - Aktie stark im Minus
Helvetia erhält mit Annelis Lüscher Hämmerli neue Finanzchefin - Aktie leichter
Relief Therapeutics schlägt Jonathan Javitt zur Wahl in VR vor - Aktie +140 Prozent

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet erneut mit massiven Verlusten -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Der heimische Markt schaffte es zur Wochenmitte nicht seine Gewinne zu verteidigen. Ein erneuter Erholungsversuch des DAX schlug ebenfalls fehl. Die Wall Street verbucht am Mittwoch kräftige Abschläge. In Fernost standen die Zeichen auf Rot.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB