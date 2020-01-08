08.01.2020 17:00:00

Data Analysis and Visualization Platform RockDaisy Announces Partnership with Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Basketball League of France

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RockDaisy is proud to announce a brand new partnership with the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Basketball League of France. Strength and Conditioning, Health and Sports Science staff across the league's three elite youth performance centers will leverage RockDaisy's innovative data analysis and visualization platform to derive greater insights and set data-driven performance objectives in an effort to assist the region's top athletes in their progression through the national team and professional basketball ecosystem in France.

RockDaisy's industry-leading Athlete Management System (AMS) is used by Sports Scientists, Trainers and Strength & Conditioning Coaches in the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB. The out-of-the-box and fully-customizable software streamlines the process of data aggregation and presentation, making it easier for organizations to collect, analyze practice and track in-game performance and player health metrics.

RockDaisy's partnership with the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Basketball League of France signals the continued expansion of the company. In 2019, RockDaisy added four new NFL teams to its roster of clients, making RockDaisy the most used platform across the NFL clubs for sports analytics and athlete performance. RockDaisy also recently expanded into the NCAA by signing the company's first university client.

About RockDaisy

RockDaisy is a data visualization and reporting platform created by RockDaisy, LLC. The platform connects easily to several data sources, and provides rapid insights by transforming data into reports and dashboards that are sleek, customizable and interactive.

Contact information: info@rockdaisy.com

Director of Business Development, France
Alban Vigouroux | alban@rockdaisy.com | phone: 06 23 97 31 38

 

SOURCE RockDaisy

