27.09.2020 14:34:00

DASUNG Releases New 10.3-inch E-ink Tablet "Not-eReader 103"

GALVESTON, Texas, Sept. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the inventor and supplier of 13.3-inch Paperlike E-ink Monitor and 7.8-inch Tablet "Not-eReader", DASUNG has developed a new large size version 10.3-inch E-ink tablet "Not-eReader 103" , featuring multiple functions and strong performance. It's hot on Kickstarter (Kickstarter campaign link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/dasung/not-ereader-103-unprecedented-smart-e-ink-tablet)

DASUNG 10.3

"Not-eReader 103" implements reflective ambient light E-ink display, like real paper, staves you off the damage to your eyes caused by the LCD screens of tablet, computer and smartphone. No longer limited to Kindle bookstore reading, you can install more Apps for reading, social, learning and office use, such as Office, Twitter, Facebook, Youtube , LinkedIn, Yelp, etc. 

High-quality specifications:

Cold & Warm front-light, Android 9.0 Open System, 6400mA High-capacity Battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Chip, 4GB+64GB, Bluetooth, WIFI, Multiple-point Touch, Speaker & Mircophone, Quick charging, Support TF Card & OTG Function, Compatible with Most devices.

Equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Chip and DASUNG Turbo high-speed refresh technology. It's faster than any e-readers and E-ink tablets. No black flashing, no lagging. Staving your off sufferings of black flashing and lagging of eReader, so you can even play cartoons smoothly. 

No other tablet in the world gives you an experience so close to paper as "Not-eReader103". A groundbreaking device that changes how people work. It's sunlight readable and very eye-friendly. Safe for your eyes.

Beyond its capacity as a tablet and e-Reader, the "Not-eReader 103" can be used to connect to a PC or Smartphone and mirror it as a mobile monitor.

"Not-eReader 103"= E-ink Tablet + E-ink Monitor + E-ink Smartphone Monitor.

1. E-ink Tablet

Used as a tablet, you can use multiple Apps anytime, anywhere! Display like painted paper. Watch online courses and videos.

2.  E-ink PC Monitor

Connected to a computer with HDMI interface. You can smoothly browse websites, edit documents, write codes, read PDF, edit spreadsheets, watch lecture, videos and track stocks. It supports mirror＆extended display, freely switch between horizontal＆vertical screens which satisfy all your demands of working, studying and for entertainment purposes. Under Windows system, you can use touch screen function to operate your computer, very convenient.

3. E-ink Smartphone Monitor

Connected to smartphones with cables or through WiFi and Bluetooth. Crafty-designed as a smartphone monitor, you can browse contents on your smartphone. Android phones support reverse touch screen, which means you can directly operate your smartphone on the "Not-eReader 103" screen.

Kickstarter campaign link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/dasung/not-ereader-103-unprecedented-smart-e-ink-tablet

"Not-eReader 103" Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qnjw5Hmy1rQ&t=1s

DASUNG Shopify Store: https://dasung-tech.myshopify.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dasung-releases-new-10-3-inch-e-ink-tablet-not-ereader-103-301138636.html

SOURCE DASUNG

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 109.76
1.42 %
SGS 2’455.00
1.03 %
Part Grp Hldg 838.80
0.55 %
Sika 221.70
0.45 %
Lonza Grp 568.80
0.42 %
Swisscom 494.00
-0.88 %
Swiss Re 67.30
-1.26 %
Swiss Life Hldg 339.90
-1.62 %
CS Group 8.77
-1.64 %
UBS Group 9.68
-2.97 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

25.09.20
Portfolio Update Schweiz / USA | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
25.09.20
SMI setzt negativen Wochentrend fort
25.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - 1.60% p.a. Credit Linked Note auf General Electric
25.09.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Ausbruch aus dem Seitwärtskanal? / EUR/USD – Rücklauf zum 200er-EMA?
24.09.20
State of the US Economic Recovery
24.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Mastercard Inc, American Express Co, Visa Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
22.09.20
Schroders: Mikrofinanzierung: Weshalb sich in Schwellenländern Investitionen an der Basis als robust erwiesen haben
mehr
Portfolio Update Schweiz / USA | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Jim Cramer befürchtet nach Snowflake-IPO "toxische Kombination" am US-Markt
"Ich bin begeistert": Ex-CEO identifiziert starken Wachstumstreiber bei der Citigroup
KW 39: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Das Wichtigste zu Faktor-Zertifikaten
BYD eröffnet neue Batteriefabrik in Brasilien - und geht anderen Weg als Tesla
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Experten: Auf diese Bereiche sollten Anleger nach dem Ende der Corona-Pandemie setzen
Analyst: Von welchem US-Wahlergebnis Tesla profitiert - und von welchem nicht
Nestlé: Alles andere als langweiliges Wasser!
Bitcoin-Börse Binance macht Krypto-Kreditkarte in Europa verfügbar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit kleinem Plus ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen markant höher -- DAX schliesst deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich zum Ende der Woche leicht feser, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die Wall Street setzte ihre Stabilisierung vom Vortag fort. In Asien hielten sich Anleger vor dem Wochenende überwiegend zurück.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB