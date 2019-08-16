Dart Real Estate Announces Opening of Starbucks in Camana Bay

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, August 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cayman Islands-based developer Dart Real Estate announced today that the global coffee company, Starbucks, arrived in Camana Bay, and becomes the newest addition to its more than 15 food and beverage venues at Camana Bay, a 685-acre master-planned New Urbanist town on Grand Cayman.

"Over the past 11 years, Camana Bay has become a thriving town where people want to be – to enhance their careers, to raise their families, and to enjoy the best of living in the Cayman Islands," said Dart Real Estate's President of Business Development, Jackie Doak. "Our team is committed to ensure the best experience possible is always offered to the over 2,000 people who live and work at Camana Bay. We are pleased to welcome Starbucks to Camana Bay as a new member for all who live, work and visit our community."

A partnership between Starbucks and Caribbean Coffee Traders Limited, a consortium led by Margaritaville Caribbean Group, this Starbucks location marks another milestone for the global coffee company's expanding Caribbean operations.

"Our first store in the beautiful island of Grand Cayman marks a key milestone for our expansion in the Caribbean region," said Tim Grever, operations director for Starbucks Caribbean markets. "We are humbled by the warm welcome we have received from all of you and look forward to welcoming customers to this spectacular store and sharing some of the finest coffees from around the world, served by our passionate and knowledgeable baristas."

Adam Stewart, deputy chairman of Sandals Resorts International who is a part of the joint venture for Caribbean Coffee Traders Limited, emphasised a desire to give back to the Cayman Islands. "Our team is devoted to expanding the Starbucks brand with a shared commitment towards creating opportunities within the community."

"We are grateful for the support we have received from the community," added Ian Dear, chief executive officer and chairman of Margaritaville Caribbean Group. "The beautiful Camana Bay location is a place where families, friends and individuals can connect. It's these daily connections and interactions that build communities, and we are honored to be part of yours."

Starbucks joins Camana Bay during a period of growth and development, which includes the ongoing expansion of Cayman International School, the construction of a 60,000-square-foot supermarket and Camana Bay's first for-sale residential offering, OLEA. Camana Bay also offers 700,000 square feet of Class-A commercial space and has nearly 2,500 indoor/outdoor parking spaces for people who visit daily to work and use Camana Bay's services.

Starbucks in Camana Bay opened its doors on 15 August, 2019 next to independent bookstore Books & Books along the Paseo. It is located near the Rise, which connects Seven Mile Beach and the North Sound, allowing seamless connectivity from "sea to sound" in the pedestrian-friendly town.

About Dart Real Estate

Dart Real Estate is a development company based on Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands, a British Overseas Territory.

The company's flagship development is the 685-acre mixed-use, master-planned town of Camana Bay, the Caribbean's first and only community founded on the principles of New Urbanism.

Dart Real Estate's portfolio continues to grow with the addition of world-class Seven Mile Beach developments, including Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, The Residences at Seafire, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, Beach Suites, an upcoming five-star resort and residences, and Paradise Villas on Little Cayman.

Dart Real Estate also manages Regatta Office Park, Flagship Building, Island Plaza and the Cayman Islands Yacht Club. It developed the residential neighbourhoods of North Creek and Salt Creek. In addition, the 26-acre Dart Nursery propagates and supplies native plants and trees for all of its developments and properties.

Dart Real Estate strives to enhance the quality of life and to create opportunities for all in the Cayman Islands through purposeful placemaking, meaningful connections and lasting experiences that transcend bricks and mortar.

For more information, visit dartrealestate.com and keep up with the latest developments on Linkedin, and Twitter.

About Camana Bay

A destination within a destination, Camana Bay is a vibrant town located in the heart of Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands, a British Overseas Territory.

Situated on 685 acres between Seven Mile Beach and the North Sound, this mixed-use master-planned community is one of the first examples of New Urbanism in the Caribbean.

Developed by Dart Real Estate, Camana Bay offers more than 650,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space as well as 63 luxury apartments available for long-term lease, public spaces for all to enjoy, world-class shopping and dining, as well as family-friendly entertainment, events and attractions.

For more information, visit camanabay.com and keep up with the latest developments on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

SOURCE Dart Real Estate