16.03.2021 12:10:00

Darling Ingredients to Participate at the Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference

IRVING, Texas, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) (the "Company") today announced that management will participate in the upcoming conference.

Darling International Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Darling International Inc.)

Randall C. Stuewe, Darling's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat during the Virtual Roth Conference being held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Randy will be joined by Brad Phillips, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The investor fireside chat will be webcast and accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

About Darling
Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is one of the world's leading producers of organic ingredients, producing a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. The Company sells its products around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com. For more information on Darling's ESG efforts, visit http://www.darlingii.com/csr.

For More Information, contact:
James Stark, V.P. Investor Relations
Email: james.stark@darlingii.com
Phone : 972-281-4823

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-ingredients-to-participate-at-the-virtual-33rd-annual-roth-conference-301247666.html

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.

