DARING Foods takes on the meat industry to build a sustainable future

A Dare Between Friends to Go 'Plant-Powered' Led to the Founding of the Meat Alternatives Producer, Which is Going Global with NetSuite

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SuiteConnect - DARING Foods, a leading UK plant-based food company, has chosen Oracle NetSuite to help manage growing domestic and international demand for its tasty, healthy and affordable plant-based foods. With NetSuite, the Glasgow-based start-up is able to take advantage of an integrated business platform to capitalise on the growing demand for alternatives to meat in the UK, while also scaling its core business processes to support upcoming international retail launches and distribution deals.

Inspired by a friendly wager to 'go plant-based', Ross Mackay and Elliot Kessas founded DARING Foods in 2018 to help combat global warming by making tasty, plant-based food accessible for everyone. To achieve their mission, the founders conducted extensive research on how to exceed the taste experience of meat, with plants. Demand for their plant-based chicken, DARING CHICK*N, quickly grew and after a major distribution deal propelled DARING into hundreds of UK restaurants, the founders struggled to manage their financial reports and fulfil orders using manual, standalone tools. After careful evaluation, DARING selected NetSuite to address these challenges, support increasing demand in the UK and help unlock new international opportunities.

"We're on a mission to bring purposeful eating to consumers around the world, but we have to be able to run our business effectively to do that," said Ross Mackay, CEO and co-founder, DARING Foods. "Choosing NetSuite has made it easy for us to manage multiple systems concurrently and allows our team to work from anywhere, which is crucial for our culture, and the international nature of our business. NetSuite has not only helped us save huge amounts of time and energy but has also helped our team focus on our mission."

With NetSuite, DARING has been able to automate and centralise key business functions, including accounting, financial reporting, CRM, stock management and sales management, on a scalable cloud-based platform. Fully rolled out in 40 days, NetSuite has enabled the DARING team to quickly and accurately generate financial reports and forecasts, provide full visibility into stock and order management orders, while providing a centralised platform to manage relationships with customers and prospects. In addition, by having a real-time, consolidated view into its core business processes, DARING has been able to stay ahead of the competition in the rapidly expanding UK plant-based food market and prepare for its upcoming launches in the U.S., Europe and the Gulf region.

"DARING is taking on one of the fastest growing markets with a clear mission," said Nicky Tozer, VP of EMEA, Oracle NetSuite. "The leadership team recognised that, even at early stages of its growth path, they needed to build the business on a platform that could provide a foundation for scalable success. With NetSuite, DARING will be able to simplify operations and focus on creating exciting, sustainable food alternatives even as its business expands internationally."

