Dansons Acquires New Corporate Headquaters Campus In Scottsdale, Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz., Aug. 10 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dansons, the parent company of the fastest growing brands in the grilling industry with Pit Boss Grills, Louisiana Grills and Country Smokers, as well the emerging SureLock Security Co., Thiessen's Outdoor Equipment and A-MAZE-N Smokin' Products brands, is proud to announce it has acquired a new two-story, 200,000 square foot corporate headquarters campus in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company will relocate from its current headquarters in central Phoenix to the new location in the Gainey Ranch neighborhood later this month.

Dansons USA has acquired a new two-story, 200,000 square foot corporate headquarters campus in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"We are blessed to have acquired a beautiful new office building for our company to call home," said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen. "The new Dansons campus will help usher in a new era for our company. Not only will it provide us a state-of-the-art space for our team to continue to innovate and market best-in-class-products, but it will also be a perfect venue to host our valued retail and business partners, brand ambassadors and extended members of the Dansons family. We could not be more excited for what's to come."

The campus features stunning multiple two-story lobby entrances, mature landscaping and ample surface visitor parking along with three levels of underground garage parking. The property provides convenient access to the Loop 101 freeway and enjoys an abundance of upscale and popular amenities, retail services and entertainment venues in the Gainey Ranch area.

Dansons is a leading manufacturer of value-engineered, technologically innovative products including wood pellet, gas, charcoal, and combination-fueled grills, barbeques, smokers and portable grills sold under its Pit Boss, Louisiana Grills and Country Smokers brands. In 2020, Pit Boss, was one of the top-selling brands per unit in the United States and was tabbed by SimilarWeb as the eighth-fastest growing brand in the digital space in the Home and Garden Category. Louisiana Grills, with the release of the Founders, Black Label and SL Series Grills in the last year, has successfully positioned itself as a leading premium brand in the grilling industry. Additionally, within those brands exists full lines of pellet fuel, cooking accessories, spices and sauces that are available across multiple leading retailers and direct-to-consumer sales and are sold in more than 25 countries worldwide. Dansons' products are designed in-house by a highly talented team of engineers and category experts.

"Our team here at Dansons has worked very hard to establish ourselves as a household name within the pellet grilling industry, a market that is growing rapidly year-over-year," Thiessen said. "As we see it, this is God's company. We aren't going to limit where God is going to take it. Our brands have rapidly been disrupting the grilling industry over the last several years, and we're looking forward to what is ahead."

Dansons was founded in 1999 by Dan Thiessen and his two sons. They own and operate multiple companies and brands within Dansons itself. Each brand has a reputation that fits the founders – reliable, dependable, honest and family-oriented. From world-class wood pellet grills and vertical smokers to industrial lubricants and horse bedding, Dansons offers a wide range of quality products within their respective industries.

Patrick Kurish

(480) 542-9449 ext. 1304

patrick.kurish@dansons.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dansons-acquires-new-corporate-headquaters-campus-in-scottsdale-arizona-301353448.html

SOURCE Dansons (Pit Boss & Louisiana Grills)