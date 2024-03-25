Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Danske Bank Aktie [Valor: 1150721 / ISIN: DK0010274414]
25.03.2024 10:10:09

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 12

Danske Bank
20.64 CHF 9.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Company announcement no. 13 2024













 Group Communications
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 56 95





25 March 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 12

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 12:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement2,894,850197.3010571,156,934
18/03/202480,000205.114316,409,144
19/03/202425,000209.19535,229,883
20/03/202439,589206.64538,180,881
21/03/202425,000207.62105,190,525
22/03/2024249,729203.974750,938,398
Total accumulated over week 12419,318204.972985,948,830
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme3,314,168198.2717657,105,765

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.38% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00


Attachments


