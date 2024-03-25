|
25.03.2024 10:10:09
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 12
|Company announcement no. 13 2024
|Group Communications
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 56 95
25 March 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 12
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 12:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,894,850
|197.3010
|571,156,934
|18/03/2024
|80,000
|205.1143
|16,409,144
|19/03/2024
|25,000
|209.1953
|5,229,883
|20/03/2024
|39,589
|206.6453
|8,180,881
|21/03/2024
|25,000
|207.6210
|5,190,525
|22/03/2024
|249,729
|203.9747
|50,938,398
|Total accumulated over week 12
|419,318
|204.9729
|85,948,830
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|3,314,168
|198.2717
|657,105,765
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.38% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Danske Bank A/S (Den Danske Bank)
Analysen zu Danske Bank A/S (Den Danske Bank)
3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAuftakt in die verkürzte Karwoche: SMI leichter -- DAX mit neuem Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex erreicht ein neues Rekordhoch. Die Märkte in Fernost finden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}