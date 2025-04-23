Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’839 1.7%  SPI 16’027 1.5%  Dow 39’187 2.7%  DAX 21’882 2.8%  Euro 0.9390 0.8%  EStoxx50 5’090 2.6%  Gold 3’327 -1.7%  Bitcoin 77’220 0.0%  Dollar 0.8238 0.1%  Öl 68.2 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Top News
AMD-Aktie trotzt China-Risiken und Kurszielsenkung - Anleger bleiben interessiert
Intel-Aktie freundlich: Sparschock bei Intel - Droht tausenden Mitarbeitern die Kündigung?
Allianz-Analyse: Neutral-Bewertung für Allianz-Aktie von JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Tesla-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Weniger Umsatz und Gewinn - Musk will sich wieder mehr auf Tesla fokussieren
Ausblick: Merck legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.04.2025 12:54:50

Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Danske Bank
24.99 CHF 21.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

23 April 2025

Notification no. 27/2025

Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

In connection with the share buy-back program in Danske Bank A/S, APMH Invest A/S continuously sells shares pro rata.

For further details, please find the attached templates for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Contact: Stefan Kailay Wind, Head of Press Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachment