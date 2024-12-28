|
28.12.2024 08:38:28
Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
28 December 2024
Notification no. 134/2024
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
In connection with the share buy-back program in Danske Bank A/S, APMH Invest A/S continuously sells shares pro rata.
For further details, please find the attached templates for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Danske Bank A/S (Den Danske Bank)
|
31.10.24
|Danske Bank A/S revises 2024 net profit upwards. Now expects a net profit in the range of DKK 22.5-23.5 billion (GlobeNewswire)
|
30.10.24
|Ausblick: Danske Bank gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
16.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Danske Bank veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.07.24
|Ausblick: Danske Bank vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Danske Bank vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)