Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’071 0.3%  SPI 16’075 0.3%  Dow 39’292 -0.1%  DAX 18’354 0.6%  Euro 0.9725 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’936 0.7%  Gold 2’378 0.6%  Bitcoin 52’532 0.9%  Dollar 0.8981 0.1%  Öl 84.5 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Adecco1213860Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Meyer Burger Technology135706599DocMorris4261528ABB1222171
Top News
Magnificent Seven: Drei KI-Aktien mit grossem Wachstumspotenzial bis 2030 - besser als NVIDIA?
HSBC-Aktie in Rot: HSBC stellt Investmentbanking-Sparte neu auf
Rüstungskonzern Kongsberg legt starke Zahlen vor: RENK, HENSOLDT & Co. profitieren
E-Auto vs. Verbrenner: Qualitätstest enthüllt höhere Mängelquote bei Elektrofahrzeugen
Amazon-Aktie im Blick: Jeff Bezos trennt sich von weiteren Aktien - Analyst setzt höheres Kursziel
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus ZERO Depot
Danske Bank Aktie [Valor: 1150721 / ISIN: DK0010274414]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.07.2024 13:59:31

Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

finanzen.net zero Danske Bank-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Danske Bank
20.64 CHF 9.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

10 July 2024

Notification no. 69/2024

Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

In connection with the share buy-back program in Danske Bank A/S, APMH Invest A/S continuously sells shares pro rata.

For further details, please find the attached templates for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachment


Analysen zu Danske Bank A/S (Den Danske Bank)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ ASM International
✅ Eli Lilly and Company

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:44 SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
08:38 Kering auf dem Weg zu neuem Glanz?
06:22 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Ins Minus gedreht
09.07.24 Despite Inflation, Americans are Still Taking Summer Vacations
09.07.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zalando SE
09.07.24 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero unter Druck
09.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Helvetia Versicherungen, Swiss Life, Swiss Re
09.07.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’560.29 19.80 UBS07U
Short 12’826.96 13.81 Y4SSMU
Short 13’360.11 8.57 SS4MUU
SMI-Kurs: 12’075.65 10.07.2024 14:02:34
Long 11’596.34 19.97 UBS4CU
Long 11’329.95 13.89 YHUBSU
Long 10’820.07 8.79 SSSMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Daten offengelegt: Das verdienen Tesla-Mitarbeiter in Grünheide
Nach Frankreich-Wahl: Darum legt der Euro etwas zu - EUR/CHF wenig verändert
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Deutschland und USA trennen sich von Bitcoin und Ethereum
Holcim-Aktie höher: Übernahme belgische Bauschutt-Recyclingfirma
Roche-Aktie profitiert: Roche erhält FDA-Zulassung für aufgefrischte Version von Susvimo und lanciert KI-gestütztes Diabetes-Tool
VW-Aktie tiefrot: VW senkt Prognose aufgrund von Milliardenkosten - Auch Porsche SE rudert zurück
Intel-Aktie legt zu: Analysten sehen grosses Potenzial für neue KI-Chips von Intel
Swiss-Steel-Aktie zieht deutlich an: Abnahme von Ascometal durch Greybull Capital
Magnificent Seven: Drei KI-Aktien mit grossem Wachstumspotenzial bis 2030 - besser als NVIDIA?
BP-Aktie verliert: BP muss im zweiten Quartal bis zu 2 Milliarden Dollar abschreiben

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit