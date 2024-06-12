Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Danske Bank Aktie [Valor: 1150721 / ISIN: DK0010274414]
12.06.2024 16:36:23

Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Danske Bank
20.64 CHF 9.67%
12 June 2024

Notification no. 60/2024

Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

In connection with the share buy-back program in Danske Bank A/S, APMH Invest A/S continuously sells shares pro rata.

For further details, please find the attached templates for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachment


