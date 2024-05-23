Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’990 0.3%  SPI 16’004 0.3%  Dow 39’671 -0.5%  DAX 18’740 0.3%  Euro 0.9902 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’053 0.6%  Gold 2’357 -0.9%  Bitcoin 63’826 0.8%  Dollar 0.9144 -0.1%  Öl 81.7 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Swiss Life1485278Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
ABB-Aktie stärker: ABB hat neuen Geschäftsbereichsleiter ernannt
dormakaba-Aktie höher: Dormakaba ernennt neuen COO
DKSH-Aktie freundlich: DKSH schliesst Partnerschaft mit Schweitzer Health Biotech in Hongkong ab
EMS-CHEMIE-Aktie stabil: EMS-Geschäftsleitungsmitglied Peter Germann tritt in den Ruhestand
LUS-DAX aktuell: LUS-DAX beginnt Donnerstagshandel im Plus
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Danske Bank Aktie [Valor: 1150721 / ISIN: DK0010274414]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.05.2024 09:38:04

Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

finanzen.net zero Danske Bank-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Danske Bank
20.64 CHF 9.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

23 May 2024

Notification no. 54/2024

Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

In connection with the share buy-back program in Danske Bank A/S, APMH Invest A/S continuously sells shares pro rata.

For further details, please find the attached templates for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachment


Analysen zu Danske Bank A/S (Den Danske Bank)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Synopsys, ASM International & Novo Nordisk mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Synopsys
✅ ASM International
✅ Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Synopsys, ASM International & Novo Nordisk mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:17 SMI gibt 12.000er-Marke wieder ab
09:15 Marktüberblick: NVIDIA schlägt erneut die Erwartungen
06:16 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Kleines Minus zur Wochenmitte
22.05.24 Why the European Central Bank is Embracing the Idea of Rate Cuts
22.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Fed und KI im Fokus
22.05.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
21.05.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
21.05.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Synopsys, ASM International & Novo Nordisk mit François Bloch
17.05.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Coinbase
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’444.84 19.26 PFSSMU
Short 12’704.96 13.42 7CSSMU
Short 13’144.27 8.94 5FUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’989.92 23.05.2024 09:32:25
Long 11’440.00 19.56
Long 11’200.00 13.76
Long 10’820.00 8.98
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie freundlich: NVIDIA steigert Umsatz und Gewinn
Franken setzt Schwäche fort: EUR/CHF knapp unter 99 Rappen - die Gründe
Ypsomed-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Ypsomed mit Umsatzwachstum im vergangenen Geschäftsjahr
FDA erteilt Roche "Breakthrough Device Designation" für Bluttest - Roche-Aktie leichter
NVIDIA, Apple, Tesla & Co.: Insider verkaufen - Jim Cramer rät Anlegern, auch in schwierigen Zeiten standhaft zu bleiben
Ausblick: NVIDIA gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Nach Fed-Protokoll: Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- SMI zum Handelsschuss leichter -- DAX beendet Sitzung in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich uneins
Bullish für Kryptowährung: Ex-Twitter-Chef Jack Dorsey sieht Bitcoin bei über einer Million US-Dollar
Swiss Life-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Swiss Life mit solidem Jahresstart - bei Jahreszielen auf Kurs
DocMorris-Aktien unter Druck: UBS-Kommentar belastet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit