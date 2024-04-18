|
18.04.2024 09:54:11
Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
18 April 2024
Notification no. 38/2024
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
In connection with the share buy-back program in Danske Bank A/S, APMH Invest A/S continuously sells shares pro rata.
For further details, please find the attached templates for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Danske Bank A/S (Den Danske Bank)
|
06:21
|Erste Schätzungen: Danske Bank vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)