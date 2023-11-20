Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Danske Bank Aktie [Valor: 1150721 / ISIN: DK0010274414]
20.11.2023 14:11:09

Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Danske Bank
20 November 2023

Notification no. 10/2023

Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further details, please find the attached template for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

