24.03.2023 19:29:32
Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Danske Bank
24 March 2023
Notification no. 3/2023
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further details, please find the attached template for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachment
