Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’652 -0.4%  SPI 15’307 -0.5%  Dow 39’587 -0.5%  DAX 18’206 0.2%  Euro 0.9710 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5’031 -0.4%  Gold 2’163 -0.8%  Bitcoin 57’314 -2.5%  Dollar 0.8988 0.1%  Öl 85.4 -0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Reddit133254246Galderma133539272Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Super Micro Computer2776758Idorsia36346343
Top News
AMD-Aktie richtet sich auf KI aus: Analyst spricht Kaufempfehlung für "Mini-NVIDIA" aus
KW 12: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Geht die Bitcoin-Rally weiter? - Strategen können sich nicht einigen
Börse New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Danone Aktie [Symbol: DAN / Valor: 487663]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.03.2024 19:36:27

Danone: Update from Danone on its EDP business in Russia

finanzen.net zero Danone-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Danone
57.80 CHF 0.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press release – Paris, March 22, 2024

Update from Danone on its EDP business in Russia

Danone announces today that the Russian regulatory approvals required for the disposal of its EDP business in Russia to Vamin R LLC have been obtained. The closing of this disposal is expected in the coming weeks.

As a reminder, Danone launched the transfer process of this business in October 2022. In July 2023, Danone deconsolidated EDP Russia from its accounts after losing the control of the management. The total loss recognized by Danone in its accounts amounts to €1.2bn.

o o O o o

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Danone. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by forward-looking words, such as "estimate”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "project”, "plan”, "intend”, "objective”, "believe”, "forecast”, "guidance”, "foresee”, "likely”, "may”, "should”, "goal”, "target”, "might”, "will”, "could”, "predict”, "continue”, "convinced” and "confident,” the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, predictions of future activities, operations, direction, performance and results of Danone.

Although Danone believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk Factor” section of Danone’s Universal Registration Document (the current version of which is available at www.danone.com).

Subject to regulatory requirements, Danone does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy Danone securities.

About Danone (www.danone.com)

Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend Categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. Danone has defined its "Renew” strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With almost 90,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.6 billion in sales in 2023. Danone’s portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX platform via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Moody’s and Sustainalytics, as well as MSCI ESG Indexes, FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and Access to Nutrition Index. Danone’s ambition is to be B CorpTM certified at global level in 2025.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Danone S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten