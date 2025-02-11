Danone: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’694 0.5%  SPI 16’852 0.5%  Dow 44’497 0.1%  DAX 22’038 0.6%  Euro 0.9449 0.6%  EStoxx50 5’391 0.6%  Gold 2’907 0.0%  Bitcoin 87’854 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9130 0.2%  Öl 77.0 1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204ams-OSRAM137918297NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Tesla11448018Landis+Gyr37115349
Top News
Ausblick: TeamViewer öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ethereum-Upgrade: Vitalik Buterin stellt neuen Plan vor - Kursexplosion möglich?
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Verluste
Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 aktuell
Handel in New York: So performt der NASDAQ Composite am Mittag
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Danone Aktie [Symbol: DAN / Valor: 487663]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.02.2025 18:44:41

Danone: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Danone
63.01 CHF 2.28%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

DANONE

French Société anonyme with a capital of €169,888,497,75.
Registered Office: 17, boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris.
Registered with the Paris Commerce and Company Registry under number 552 032 534

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

in compliance with Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF- Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

DateTotal number of sharesTotal number of voting rights


31/01/2025

679,553,991

Total number of theoretical voting rights(1) : 698,813,855



Total number of exercisable voting rights(2) : 663,417,187



(1) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or "gross” voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended.

(2) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or ”net” voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the shares with suspended voting rights. It is published to ensure that the public is properly informed in accordance with the recommendation made by the AMF on July 17, 2007.

 

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Danone S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten