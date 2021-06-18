|
18.06.2021 20:54:00
Dannelle (Dani) Belhateche, PE, Joins Braun Intertec Permitting and Compliance Team
MINNEAPOLIS, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun Intertec, an engineering, consulting, and testing firm with more than 35 offices in seven states, is pleased to announce Dani Belhateche, PE, has joined as the technical director of the environmental permitting and compliance team. Belhateche brings more than 30 years of consulting, operational, and engineering experience with expertise that spans environmental, health and safety compliance; air quality; water quality; and hazardous waste.
"We are thrilled Dani is joining Braun Intertec to develop the technical practice that supports our environmental permitting and compliance team as we advance our regulatory expertise and consulting services," said Jon Carlson, Braun Intertec CEO. "As a highly experienced industry veteran in environmental permitting and compliance, Dani is a key addition to our environmental consulting practice we continue to expand."
As technical director, Belhateche will continue to develop the technical practice for compliance and permitting while also serving as a subject matter expert to Braun Intertec staff as the company increases the breadth and depth of its environmental consulting services. While based in Houston, Belhateche will consult on projects across the country. Her expertise consists of industrial and municipal facilities, which include power generation plants; petroleum refineries and storage and distribution terminals; industrial manufacturing; upstream onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration and production; municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants and collection systems; wood and paper processing plants; rail yards; metal forging and electroplating plants; semiconductor manufacturing facilities; and solar panel manufacturing sites.
Braun Intertec offers specialized permitting and compliance expertise including stormwater pollution prevention plans (SWPPP); environmental management systems; wastewater permits; air permits; and spill prevention, control and countermeasures (SPCC).
About Braun Intertec
Based in Minneapolis, employee-owned Braun Intertec (www.braunintertec.com) is a premier engineering, environmental consulting and testing firm with more than 1,000 employees located in Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dannelle-dani-belhateche-pe-joins-braun-intertec-permitting-and-compliance-team-301315655.html
SOURCE Braun Intertec
Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV
Global Clean Energy – ein Thema ganz weit oben auf der politischen Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was es genau mit erneuerbaren Energien auf sich hat und warum diese eine immer zentralere Rolle im Finanzbereich spielen. Wie sich die Preise von Solar, Wind und auch Wasserenergie im Vergleich zu Fossilienbrennstoffen entwickelt haben, darüber berichtet Nima Pouyan und wirft dabei auch einen Blick auf bestehende Clean Energy Indizes.
Inside
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street tiefrot -- SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich unter 15'500 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Leitindex wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche rote Vorzeichen aus. Der DAX bewegte sich tief in der Verlustzone. An der Wall Street dominieren am Freitag die Bären. Die Märkte in Asien präsentierten sich letztlich ohne klare Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}