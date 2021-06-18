SMI 11’941 -0.6%  SPI 15’310 -0.6%  Dow 33’382 -1.3%  DAX 15’448 -1.8%  Euro 1.0942 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’083 -1.8%  Gold 1’769 -0.2%  Bitcoin 32’585 -6.7%  Dollar 0.9215 0.5%  Öl 73.5 0.7% 

Dannelle (Dani) Belhateche, PE, Joins Braun Intertec Permitting and Compliance Team

MINNEAPOLIS, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun Intertec, an engineering, consulting, and testing firm with more than 35 offices in seven states, is pleased to announce Dani Belhateche, PE, has joined as the technical director of the environmental permitting and compliance team. Belhateche brings more than 30 years of consulting, operational, and engineering experience with expertise that spans environmental, health and safety compliance; air quality; water quality; and hazardous waste. 

"We are thrilled Dani is joining Braun Intertec to develop the technical practice that supports our environmental permitting and compliance team as we advance our regulatory expertise and consulting services," said Jon Carlson, Braun Intertec CEO. "As a highly experienced industry veteran in environmental permitting and compliance, Dani is a key addition to our environmental consulting practice we continue to expand."

As technical director, Belhateche will continue to develop the technical practice for compliance and permitting while also serving as a subject matter expert to Braun Intertec staff as the company increases the breadth and depth of its environmental consulting services. While based in Houston, Belhateche will consult on projects across the country. Her expertise consists of industrial and municipal facilities, which include power generation plants; petroleum refineries and storage and distribution terminals; industrial manufacturing; upstream onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration and production; municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants and collection systems; wood and paper processing plants; rail yards; metal forging and electroplating plants; semiconductor manufacturing facilities; and solar panel manufacturing sites.

Braun Intertec offers specialized permitting and compliance expertise including stormwater pollution prevention plans (SWPPP); environmental management systems; wastewater permits; air permits; and spill prevention, control and countermeasures (SPCC).

About Braun Intertec
Based in Minneapolis, employee-owned Braun Intertec (www.braunintertec.com) is a premier engineering, environmental consulting and testing firm with more than 1,000 employees located in Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dannelle-dani-belhateche-pe-joins-braun-intertec-permitting-and-compliance-team-301315655.html

SOURCE Braun Intertec

﻿

