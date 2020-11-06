SMI 10’306 0.2%  SPI 12’826 0.2%  Dow 28’390 2.0%  DAX 12’568 2.0%  Euro 1.0699 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’216 1.7%  Gold 1’949 2.4%  Dollar 0.9047 0.0%  Öl 40.7 -1.2% 

Danke Stand-up Comedy Show Promotes Community-building and Celebrates a Successful Promotional Campaign

BEIJING, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited ("Danke" or the "Company") (NYSE: DNK), one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, hosted a stand-up comedy show on the topic of millennial tenants to celebrate the end of a promotional campaign, foster a sense of community, and create a dialogue on the important issue of positive spending habits among young Danke residents.

Danke Logo (PRNewsfoto/Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited)

The event topped off the month-long promotional campaign "Eat, Drink, Play, Save," organized by Danke in cooperation with other brands popular with younger consumers. Partners included China's famous cake brand Cake Boss, China's largest online alcohol retailer Jiuxian.com, travel platform Klook, and China's leading home projector brand, XGIMI. Launched in September, Danke and the other brands offered coupons, discounts, and other benefits to help consumers make the most of the eight-day Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Holiday (October 1 to 8) while also saving money.

The stand-up show featured three well-known comedians whose routines focused on relatable anecdotes and jokes for millennial and Gen Z tenants. The standup routines also drew from the 2020 Report on Chinese Millennial Spending Habits conducted concurrently with the "Eat, Drink, Play, Save" Campaign. Spending habits can be a scary topics for younger generations to discuss. Compared with the West, the difference in China between Gen Z and millennials spending habits and those of their parents is much greater. The comedy show aimed to de-stigmatize discussion of personal spending and encourage healthy budgeting and spending habits in a carefree way. 

The three comedians interpreted and made jokes about the consumption habits and lifestyles of China's millennials and Gen Z asdescribed in Danke's report. The report revealed that 66.5% of Chinese millennials and Gen Z consumers have a balanced approach to budgeting and personal spending. They are more willing than previous generations to spend on improving their day-to-day lives and more willing to invest in personal development and self-care. At the same time, "buy now, pay later" has now become a common spending phenomenon among younger generations in China. 91.8% of respondents have used credit cards or online consumer credit services, in major contrast to previous generations.

"With all the support from property owners and residents, Danke has been committed to continuously providing superior and consistent services to our residents despite the challenges of COVID-19," said Danke's Head of Branding, Fang Xiao. "With the 'Eat, Drink, Play, Save' campaign and the millennial tenants stand-up comedy show, we are trying to leverage our platform to offer benefits to Danke residents, and to encourage healthy spending habits and lifestyle."

In addition to inviting Danke residents to the venue, the event was also simultaneously broadcast across multiple online live streaming platforms on Danke's official channel. 

Danke has consistently worked to build up a sense of community and provide high-quality services to Danke residents, who are mainly comprised of millennials and Gen Z. It regularly hosts a variety of themed events including; karaoke contests, Voice of Danke; resident talent shows, Danke's Got Talent; blind dating events, Danke Loveline; and acting classes, A Danke Star is Born. Aside from providing high-value housing, Danke is providing opportunities for Danke residents to fulfill other life goals such as supporting resident graduates in job hunting, starting businesses, social networking and mingling with other residents.

ABOUT DANKE

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and is dedicated to helping people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents, and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience. Danke was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. For more information, please visit ir.danke.com.

CONTACTS

Danke PR
Email: pr@danke.com

Greta Bradford
ICR, Inc.
Email: DankePR@icrinc.com
Phone: +86 178-8882-8731

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danke-stand-up-comedy-show-promotes-community-building-and-celebrates-a-successful-promotional-campaign-301167712.html

SOURCE Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited

