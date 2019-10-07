Daniel Trumbower, CFP® Joins Advisory Team at Halpern Financial

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dan Trumbower, CFP® has joined Halpern Financial, a fee-only, independent wealth management firm in the Washington, D.C. metro area as a Senior Wealth Advisor. He comes to the firm with 18 years of experience in the wealth management industry.

"Halpern Financial's fee-only, independent, fiduciary structure and the fact that they have specialists in every area of financial planning was a huge draw for me," says Dan Trumbower. "I'm looking forward to the firm's streamlined environment so I can use my time in areas where I excel."

Dan Trumbower is a Certified Financial PlannerTM professional and holds a degree in Finance from Coastal Carolina University. Dan Trumbower has expertise in the following areas:



Financial issues affecting key executives of large corporations (such as restricted stock, Incentive and NQ stock options along with NUA distributions from employer savings plans).

Customized tax efficient portfolio strategies designed to fit each client's individual situation

Collaborating with tax professionals and attorneys

Portfolio analysis, particularly fixed income

Cybersecurity and protection of client assets.

"We are a close-knit team and we take our culture incredibly seriously," says Ted Halpern, founder of Halpern Financial. "I love when we find the right fit for our corporate culture, and we are all very pleased to welcome Dan to the team."

Halpern Financial is a fee-only, independent, fiduciary wealth management firm serving high net worth clients nationwide from offices in Rockville, MD and Ashburn, VA.

Find more information at http://www.HalpernFinancial.com.

