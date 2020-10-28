SMI 9’654 -2.4%  SPI 12’003 -2.7%  Dow 26’520 -3.4%  DAX 11’561 -4.2%  Euro 1.0696 -0.2%  EStoxx50 2’964 -3.5%  Gold 1’877 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9103 0.1%  Öl 39.1 -4.1% 
<
28.10.2020 21:30:00

Daniel Simkowitz to Speak at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials Conference

Daniel Simkowitz, Head of Investment Management of Morgan Stanley, will speak at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials Conference which will be held in a virtual format on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 1:40 p.m. (ET).

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

