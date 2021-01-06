SMI 10’747 0.5%  SPI 13’356 0.3%  Dow 30’977 1.9%  DAX 13’892 1.8%  Euro 1.0835 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’611 1.8%  Gold 1’911 -2.0%  Bitcoin 31’038 4.0%  Dollar 0.8798 0.2%  Öl 54.6 1.8% 
06.01.2021 19:43:00

Daniel Penello, M.D., M.B.A is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Prominent Surgeon Daniel Penello, M.D., M.B.A., is proud to have recently added the Carpal Comfort Wrist Splint to his Carpal Comfort line of products for the treatment of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.

In September 2020, Dr. Daniel Penello, a fellowship-trained and double Board-Certified orthopedic hand surgeon, was recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Prominent Surgeon in Hand Surgery. He was honored for his professional excellence and achievements with Alexander Orthopaedic Associates and his entrepreneurial success in developing Carpal Comfort.

Dr. Penello's expert understanding of hand anatomy, physiology, and function, combined with years of clinical experience and extensive scientific research, led him to develop the Carpal Comfort line of products, which has enhanced the treatment of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. As defined on the Carpal Comfort website, "Carpal Tunnel Syndrome is a nerve problem that occurs when the Median nerve is compressed within the Carpal Tunnel." There are many causes of the Syndrome, including tumors, arthritic joints, tendonitis, inflammation, and certain wrist positions. Additionally, repetitive wrist and finger motion or repetitive gripping can lead to swelling and inflammation of the tendons within the Carpal Tunnel.

Dr. Penello's exceptional work with Carpal Comfort is proven in the success of his products, which have become very popular and extremely beneficial during this era of increased computer use. All Carpal Comfort products are inspired by actual patient needs and the recognized inadequacy of available treatment options for people suffering from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. They are designed, formulated, manufactured, and packaged in the U.S.A. 

The Carpal Comfort Roll-On is an easy-to-use, no-mess over-the-counter topical pain relief medication specifically formulated to soothe and relieve carpal tunnel pain by numbing and desensitizing irritated nerves in the wrist and hand. The roll-on applicator contains both natural and medicinal ingredients, including Lidocaine, Mentha Virdis, Arnica Montana, Boswellia Serrata, and Ilex Paraguariensis, for their demonstrated pain relief, anti-inflammatory, and nerve-soothing properties. You can purchase the Carpal Comfort Roll-On on Amazon.

Next, the Carpal Comfort Wrist Splint was most recently added to the Carpal Comfort line of products to offer benefits that other leading carpal tunnel wrist splints do not provide. The lightweight, streamlined, and well-padded wrist splint was specially designed to support your wrist while allowing maximal hand function for typing, using a mouse, and holding a phone or a beverage. It has a dorsally-positioned support bar that gives your hand the freedom to get through the day in comfort. The wrist splint reduces carpal tunnel pressure by keeping your wrist supported in an optimal position while you work and preventing hypertension of the fingers while typing and performing other repetitive activities. Its soft fabric also allows it to be worn comfortably while you sleep. The Carpal Comfort Wrist Splint can also be used for wrist tendonitis and sprains. Multiple research studies have proven that a proper wrist splint can dramatically improve the symptoms of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. 

To learn more, please visit http://www.carpalcomfort.com/. 

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daniel-penello-md-mba-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301202099.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

