27.07.2020 18:35:00

Daniel O. Hands is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel O. Hands is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Prominent Attorney for his excellence in the field of Law and acknowledgment of his distinguished roles as President and Founding Attorney with the Law Offices of Daniel O. Hands.              

Proudly serving the greater Chicago area at 2021 Midwest Road, Suite 200, the Law Offices of Daniel O. Hands is well-known as a leading estate and trust firm. They also represent clients and their families in the Oak Brook, Cary, and DuPage counties. The firm values personalized legal services with the understanding that no two families are identical. Attorney Hands and his dedicated team works diligently to create a comprehensive management plan that addresses the unique needs of their clients. The firm provides high-quality services including all sections of asset protection, fundamental estate planning, elder law, and business succession.

As a seasoned and highly respected attorney, Mr. Hands has led a remarkable career for forty years dedicated to providing the highest standard of legal services. He began his legal career serving the interstate trucking industry and offers a vast repertoire of expertise in estate planning and trust administration. In his current capacity, he spends a considerable amount of time presenting seminars, extending his wealth of knowledge to groups of finance professionals looking to expand their expertise. Renowned as an adept writer, Mr. Hands is the co-author of "Love, Money, Control: Reinventing Estate Planning," a planning book focused on providing readers with the broad skills necessary for estate maintenance, control of personal assets and business succession.

In preparation for his career, Mr. Hands earned his Bachelor's degree in business administration. Subsequently, he enrolled in Valparaiso University School of Law, obtaining a Juris Doctorate and opening his private practice post-graduation.

Remaining abreast of the latest industry developments, Mr. Hands is an esteemed member of the Illinois State and the DuPage County Bars, as well as a member of the Wealth Counsel, Elder Counsel, and County Bar Associations.

In his free time, Mr. Hands is an active member of his local amateur acting club.

Mr. Hands dedicates this recognition to his two daughters.

For further information, please visit https://handslaw.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daniel-o-hands-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301100286.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

