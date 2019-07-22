+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
Daniel O. Hands is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel O. Hands is being recognized by Continental Who's Who for his reputable contributions to the field of Law as the President and Founder of the Law Offices of Daniel O. Hands.    

Boasting over 40 years of experience, Mr. Hands began his legal career serving the interstate trucking industry. Specializing in Estate Planning and Trust Administration, Mr. Hands spends a considerable amount of time presenting seminars in an effort to extend his wealth of knowledge to groups of finance professionals looking to expand their expertise. An adept writer, Mr. Hands is the Co-author of Love, Money, Control: Reinventing Estate Planning, a planning book focused on providing readers with the broad skills necessary for estate maintenance, control of personal assets and business succession.

The Law Offices of Daniel O. Hands value personalized attention. With the understanding that no two families are identical, The Law Offices of Daniel O. Hands consider each estate plan to be distinct from previous cases; working to create a comprehensive management plan that addresses the unique needs of the family they are serving. The Law Offices of Daniel O. Hands represents clients and their families in Oak Brook, Cary and DuPage County, Illinois in all sections of Asset Protection, Fundamental Estate Planning, Elder Law and Business Succession.

Beginning his education as a student at Western Michigan University, Mr. Hands earned his Bachelors Degree in Business Administration. Mr. Hands subsequently enrolled in Valparaiso University School of Law, obtaining his Juris Doctorate and opened his private practice post-graduation. Mr. Hands is an esteemed member of the Illinois State and the DuPage County Bar.

To further his professional development, Mr. Hands is a member of Wealth Counsel, Elder Counsel, and the DuPage County Bar Association. 

In his free time, Mr. Hands is an active member of his local amateur acting club.

Mr. Hands would like to dedicate this recognition to his two daughters.

For more information, please visit www.handslaw.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daniel-o-hands-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300888631.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

