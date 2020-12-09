SMI 10’421 0.3%  SPI 12’965 0.4%  Dow 30’036 -0.5%  DAX 13’340 0.5%  Euro 1.0749 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’529 0.1%  Gold 1’834 -1.9%  Bitcoin 16’222 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8908 0.2%  Öl 48.9 0.1% 

09.12.2020 19:37:00

Daniel J. Green is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ALCOLU, S.C., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel J. Green is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Executive in the Real Estate industry for his leadership and professional excellence as the Owner of The Dream Outlet and Green N Green Trucking LLC.     

Throughout his promising career, Mr. Daniel J. Green has gained valuable knowledge and experience in business management and real estate. He is widely recognized as a successful business owner, real estate investor, and exceptional customer relations professional. In his current capacity, he has found success as the owner of an online e-commerce mall composed of the top 50 Fortune 500 online stores in the world, The Dream Outlet, Shopping Club, since 2019. He is also the proud owner of a transportation company, Green N Green Trucking LLC, since 2017, as well as the chief executive officer of Green & Green Estates, Inc. since 2015. Mr. Green enjoys helping his clients navigate through the foreclosure process at Green & Green Estates, and intends to expand his team. Furthermore, he is a high-profile real estate investor with Note Investor Group.

To prepare for his distinguished career, Mr. Green pursued an education at Independence University in Utah, graduating magna cum laude with an Associate in Arts in Accounting and Business Management in 2017.  Since then, he has been very involved in his profession and has contributed to the National FFA Organization and The Hope Center.

In his spare time, Mr. Green enjoys creating music.

Mr. Green dedicates this honorable recognition with special thanks to Kimberly Tackett.

For further information, please visit http://www.greengreenestates.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daniel-j-green-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301189743.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

