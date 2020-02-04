04.02.2020 20:57:00

Danforth Center Unveils Robust Line-up for Inaugural AgTech NEXT Summit

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center today announced the preliminary lineup of presentations and panel discussions by innovative thinkers for AgTech NEXTTM, the bold new food and agtech innovation summit will be held May 4 – 6, 2020 at the Danforth Center in St. Louis, MO.  Speakers and panelists were selected for their track record of innovative thinking and impactful decision making, creating a robust, holistic agenda that balances perspectives from thought leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and farmers. Discounted tickets are on sale now through April 20. 

AgTech NEXT at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center (PRNewsfoto/Donald Danforth Plant Science C)

Organized around the theme of "Risks and Rewards", the preliminary agenda includes presentations and panel discussions on:

  • Views on the farming models of the future.
  • Perceived risks by food and ag CEOs
  • Where will risk capital go in the next 24 months?
  • Shifting from yield toward soil health for profitability and positive environmental outcomes.
  • Disruption in the ag and food and how these trends impact the entire value chain.
  • Sustainability: What is it, who pays for it, and can it be implemented cost effectively today?
  • Entrepreneurs sharing their experience navigating between early funding rounds and profitability.
  • The importance of robust communications plans to get ahead of risk.
  • Operating in a world of a food system transformation.

For more details, http://agtechnext.org/agenda

"We know that those in the food and agtech space have many options these days regarding which conferences to attend. AgTech NEXT offers attendees a truly intimate gathering of innovators in a one-of-a-kind setting with focused conversations meant to spark not merely thinking but action. The gathering is designed to result in more than the sum of its attendees," said Sam Fiorello, COO, Danforth Plant Science Center.

About the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center  
Founded in 1998, the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center is a notprofit research institute with a mission to improve the human condition through plant science. Research, education and outreach aim to have impact at the nexus of food security and the environment, and position the St. Louis region as a world center for plant science. The Center's work is funded through competitive grants from many sources, including the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Energy, National Science Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and individual donors.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danforth-center-unveils-robust-line-up-for-inaugural-agtech-next-summit-300998909.html

SOURCE Donald Danforth Plant Science Center

;