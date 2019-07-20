Dancing Across The USA, AKT is Coming to a Town Near You

NEW YORK, July 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AKT, founded by celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser, will be taking their cardio-dance, interval and strength training fitness concept on a multi-city tour this summer. Much like a performer, AKT is ready to put on a show for those in local cities, giving local fitness fanatics a complimentary class to see why celebrities such as Kelly Ripa, Alicia Keys and Sarah Jessica Parker are so obsessed with AKT.

The event will introduce the AKT brand to new consumers and potential franchisees, taking the revolutionary concept that combines dance and functional training and bringing it top markets across the USA.

The AKT workouts serve all body types and fitness levels so it's perfect for those just starting out on their fitness journey, and veterans alike. The concept uses a combination of personal training and movement-based technique, empowering members to become stronger in their bodies, minds and communities.

AKT will be heading to a number of major cities over the Summer including:

Austin, TX on July 20th

Washington, DC on July 24th – July 25th

Newport, CA on August 1st

Charlotte, NC on August 17th

Minneapolis, MN on August 20th

Chicago, IL on August 24th

What to expect:

Each city will have a unique experience, with the AKT concept at its core. 3-4 Classes will be offered over a 1-2-day period in each city and will be a mix of the signature DANCE, BANDS, CIRCUIT and TONE classes. AKT's classes are available for all levels of fitness, all adults welcome.

How to Sign Up: https://aktoffers.com/lp/pop-up-sign-up-2/

About AKT:

AKT is a revolutionary fitness brand rooted in dance and functional training. Developed by international fitness expert, Anna Kaiser, it combines circuit training, HIIT, strength, toning and dance cardio to deliver a high-energy, fun workout. The ever-changing curriculum keeps muscles guessing, ensuring members never plateau and provides a full-body workout experience. AKT is one of the nation's fastest growing luxury boutique fitness franchise concepts. Since launching its franchise opportunity in September 2018, AKT has sold 60 locations and has plans to open over 300 studios over the next three years. AKT currently has studios in New York, Connecticut, The Hamptons, Orange Country, CA and will be opening in LA, Miami, Dallas, Detroit, Denver, New Jersey and Charlottesville, VA later this year!

