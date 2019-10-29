+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
29.10.2019 04:35:00

Danawa's Q3 Sales Data Shows at Least One of the Two Assembled Computers Sold in South Korea Has an AMD CPU

  • Danawa's Sales Data Shows in the third quarter of Assembled PC market in South Korea, the percentage of AMD CPU surpassed Intel with 51%.
  • It is due to the popularity of AMD Ryzen 3rd generation processors.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shop DANAWA(shop.danawa.com), PC-specialized shopping mall of Danawa Co., Ltd., analyzed its sales statistics of the assembled PCs sold in the third quarter in South Korea and found that the proportion of AMD CPUs was 51% of the total. It is the first time that the share of AMD CPU surpasses that of Intel CPU since Shop DANAWA started to collect sales data.

Shop DANAWA explained, "The result may be due to the high popularity of AMD Ryzen 3rd generation processors, released in July. Unlike branded PCs of large companies, the cost-effectiveness is one of the biggest factors in the assembled PC market, and the consumer's response is immediately reflected in the Korean market."

Also, Shop DANAWA stated, "AMD's popularity in the assembled PC market is expected to remain solid for the time being, and the market atmosphere in South Korea may turn around with the release of high-end CPUs such as Intel's i9-9900KS or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X."

Meanwhile, cumulative total sales volume of assembled PC in 2019 through Shop DANAWA reached 174,000 units in the first three quarters. With the increase in sales of PCs with AMD CPUs and strong sales of broadcasting PCs, Shop DANAWA expected that the total sales volume in 2019 will reach 240,000 units.

Shop DANAWA PR Team：partner@danawa.com

* About Shop Danawa (shop.danawa.com)

Shop Danawa is a PC specialty shopping mall operated by Danawa. As a representative of assembled PC service in Korea, it sells gaming PCs, high-end PCs and even various PC parts. It produces various contents related to PC to provide useful information to its members. If you are purchasing an assembled PC in Korea, please check Shop Danawa PC unconditionally.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191029/2622322-1  

SOURCE Danawa

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
US-Ölproduktion dürfte an Dynamik verlieren
28.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Dufry AG, Logitech International SA, Julius Baer Group Ltd
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
28.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - «Better safe than sorry» - Callable BRCs mit extra tiefer Barriere
28.10.19
News am laufenden Band
28.10.19
SMI mit Schwung nach oben
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan sieht prekäre Lage auf den Geldmarkt zukommen - Fed-Geldspritze wirkungslos
ABB-Aktie etwas fester: ABB übernimmt chinesischen Anbieter von Ladelösungen für Elektrofahrzeuge
Polyphor-Aktien nicht zu stoppen - Weitere Kursgewinne
Parallelen zu den Zwanzigern - Experte warnt vor dem Platzen einer neuen Blase
Griechen holen ihr Geld nach Hause
Dow Jones geht über 27'000 Zählern in den Feierabend -- SMI zwischenzeitlich mit neuem Allzeithoch -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen können bis Handelsende zulegen
Habeck übt scharfe Kritik an Absage der Thüringer FDP
LVMH-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen, Tiffany-Aktie 30 Prozent höher: LVMH bestätigt Übernahmegespräche mit Tiffany
Microsoft-Aktie mit Rekordhoch: Microsoft gewinnt Rennen um Milliardenvertrag mit Pentagon
Beyond Meat springt in die schwarzen Zahlen - Aktie fällt dennoch tief

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones geht über 27'000 Zählern in den Feierabend -- SMI zwischenzeitlich mit neuem Allzeithoch -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen können bis Handelsende zulegen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag mit positiver Tendenz. Der DAX verbuchte Gewinne. In den USA ging es bergauf. An den Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB