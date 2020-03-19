Danaher Receives Clearance From U.S. Federal Trade Commission For The Acquisition Of The Biopharma Business Of General Electric Life Sciences

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) ("Danaher") announced today that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (the "FTC") has accepted the proposed consent order in connection with Danaher's definitive agreement with General Electric Company ("GE") (NYSE: GE) to acquire the Biopharma business of GE Life Sciences ("GE Biopharma").

The acceptance by the FTC satisfies all required antitrust clearances needed to be obtained for the acquisition of GE Biopharma by Danaher. In addition to the FTC, the transaction has also been cleared by the European Commission and the Brazilian, Chinese, Israeli, Japanese, Korean and Russian antitrust authorities. The closing of the acquisition remains subject to other customary closing conditions set forth in the purchase agreement. Danaher currently expects that the acquisition will be completed on March 31, 2020.

