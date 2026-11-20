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20.11.2026 16:55:42
Danaher Partners With Microsoft For AI-powered Ecosystem Involving Scientific Instruments
(RTTNews) - On Friday, Danaher Corp. (DHR) announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) to develop smart scientific instruments and an interoperable AI-powered ecosystem connecting Danaher technologies with the wider laboratory industry. The partnership aims to streamline scientific workflows and help researchers turn scientific questions into experimental results and insights more quickly.
Danaher and Microsoft are developing a shared AI platform using Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Foundry to control scientific instruments, analyze results and improve laboratory workflows.
The first commercial application, including MetaXpress Acquire AI Assistant, will launch this year, with additional AI-powered instruments planned for 2027.
As per the terms of the partnership, Danaher and Microsoft are developing AI-powered instruments to help scientists plan experiments, control equipment, analyze results, identify issues and recommend next steps.
In preliminary tests, novice scientists using an AI assistant on a Leica microscope completed experiments up to 83% faster and with 68% fewer steps than those working without AI.
On the NYSE, the shares for Danaher are trading 1.12 percent down at $225.01.
On Nasdaq, the shares for Microsoft are trading 0.56 percent down at $501.07.
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Trading Signals: Swisscom - Zu viel des Guten?
Der „Blaue Riese“ zählt 2026 zu den Top-Performern des europäischen Telekomsektors. Jetzt steht die relativ hoch bewertete Swisscom-Aktie allerdings vor einem markanten Widerstand – Trader könnten darauf spekulieren, dass der Large Cap nach unten abprallt.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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16:29
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16:00
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.ch)
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|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.ch)
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19.11.26
|Microsoft Aktie News: Microsoft tendiert am Abend südwärts (finanzen.ch)
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19.11.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones liegt im Minus (finanzen.ch)
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19.11.26
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19.11.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Zum Start Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.ch)
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19.11.26
|USA: IT-Pannen bei Microsoft, FAA und Apple führen zu Hamsterkäufen (Spiegel Online)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|Bernstein Research
US-Aktien im Gespräch: SEI Investments, Wabtec und BNY Mellon – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Drei US-Unternehmen aus unterschiedlichen Branchen stehen im Fokus dieser Ausgabe des BX Morning Call:
✅ SEI Investments
✅ Wabtec
✅ Bank of New York Mellon
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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