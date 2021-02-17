SMI 10’839 -0.6%  SPI 13’533 -0.7%  Dow 31’501 -0.1%  DAX 13’973 -0.7%  Euro 1.0805 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’713 -0.4%  Gold 1’780 -0.8%  Bitcoin 46’173 5.1%  Dollar 0.8975 0.6%  Öl 63.7 0.2% 

17.02.2021 15:56:00

Dana Incorporated to Participate in Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will participate in the Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference on February 24, 2021.  Beginning at 1:55 p.m. EST, Dana's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Kamsickas and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Collins will provide a brief overview of the company and answer questions for approximately 35 minutes.

Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated)

Information on accessing the webcast will be posted to Dana's Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, prior to the event.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment.  Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019 with 36,000 associates in 34 countries across six continents.  Founded in 1904, Dana has been recognized by Forbes magazine as a World's Best Employer with a high-performance culture that focuses on its people and has earned recognition globally as a top employer.  Learn more at dana.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-incorporated-to-participate-in-wolfe-research-virtual-global-auto-auto-tech-and-mobility-conference-301230062.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

