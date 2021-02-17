|
Dana Incorporated to Participate in Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference
MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will participate in the Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference on February 24, 2021. Beginning at 1:55 p.m. EST, Dana's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Kamsickas and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Collins will provide a brief overview of the company and answer questions for approximately 35 minutes.
Information on accessing the webcast will be posted to Dana's Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, prior to the event.
About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.
Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019 with 36,000 associates in 34 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana has been recognized by Forbes magazine as a World's Best Employer with a high-performance culture that focuses on its people and has earned recognition globally as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.
