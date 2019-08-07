|
07.08.2019 20:00:00
Dana Incorporated to Participate in J.P. Morgan Auto Conference
MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will participate in the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Aug. 14, 2019. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Collins will provide a brief overview of the company and answer questions beginning at noon (EDT).
Information on accessing the webcast will be posted to Dana's Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, prior to the event.
About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The company's portfolio improves the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. From axles, driveshafts, and transmissions to electrodynamic, thermal, sealing, and digital solutions, the company enables the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles by supplying nearly every vehicle and engine manufacturer in the world. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 33 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Having established a dynamic, high-performance culture, the company has been recognized globally as a top employer, with significant honors in Asia, India, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. Learn more at www.dana.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-incorporated-to-participate-in-jp-morgan-auto-conference-300898165.html
SOURCE Dana Incorporated
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI schliesst etwas schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Dow tiefer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich leichter
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste am Mittwoch seine anfänglichen Gewinne wieder vollständig abgeben. Der DAX läutete eine Erholung ein. Die Wall Street fährt zur Wochenmitte teilweise Verluste ein. In Asien zeigten sich die Märkte am Mittwoch mit negativer Tendenz.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}