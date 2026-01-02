Dana Aktie 3756701 / US2358252052
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
02.01.2026 15:31:45
Dana Completes Divestiture Of Its Off-Highway Business To Allison Transmission For $2.7 Bln
(RTTNews) - Dana Inc. (DAN), Friday announced that the company has completed sale of its Off-Highway business to Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) for $2.7 billion.
The company expects this divestiture, along with cost-reduction plan, to strengthen balance sheet, improve margins, reduce complexity, and accelerate innovation and growth in core markets.
Dana intends to use the proceeds for debt reduction by approximately $2 billion, and return $1 billion to shareholders through 2027.
In the pre-market hours, DANA's stock is trading at $24.08, up 1.35 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Nachrichten zu Dana Holding Corp
|
05.08.25
|Ausblick: Dana stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)