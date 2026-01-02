Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
02.01.2026 15:31:45

Dana Completes Divestiture Of Its Off-Highway Business To Allison Transmission For $2.7 Bln

(RTTNews) - Dana Inc. (DAN), Friday announced that the company has completed sale of its Off-Highway business to Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) for $2.7 billion.

The company expects this divestiture, along with cost-reduction plan, to strengthen balance sheet, improve margins, reduce complexity, and accelerate innovation and growth in core markets.

Dana intends to use the proceeds for debt reduction by approximately $2 billion, and return $1 billion to shareholders through 2027.

In the pre-market hours, DANA's stock is trading at $24.08, up 1.35 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.