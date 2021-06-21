Dan Miller joins ARCA as Director of Partner Alliances

|
21.06.2021 19:07:00
MEBANE, N.C., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCA, a leading provider of cash and check automation technology for financial and retail businesses in North America, is pleased to announce the hiring of Dan Miller as its Director of Partner Alliances. With over three decades of experience in the financial services industry, Miller brings a unique perspective to retail banking, specifically branch transformation. A banker by trade, Miller started his career as a teller and quickly advanced through the ranks, ultimately managing a 60-branch retail network for a $3 billion bank.
"We are extremely pleased to have Dan join the ARCA team," says ARCA Chief Sales Officer Joel Leslie. "He is uniquely qualified to support ARCA's Alliance Partners. His banking experience, together with 20 years in retail branch technology sales & consulting will greatly benefit our partners. Dan understands the changes impacting financial institutions today and their need to leverage technology to help them continue to provide superior customer service."
ARCA is currently seeing strong demand for its teller cash recyclers and increased product shipments. According to Leslie, "Our numbers indicate 2021 is going to be an exciting year. Dan's addition to our staff reinforces our commitment to our Alliance Partners and is an investment in increasing our support to those who are substantial contributors to our success."
ARCA's Alliance Partners are a significant component of the company's growth strategy for North America. Since 1998 ARCA has sold over 50,000 cash recyclers worldwide and more than 20,000 in North America. Their financial customers are some of the largest banks and credit unions in the world.
About ARCA
ARCA's solutions help people control and streamline cash operations in financial institutions, retail stores, and self-service kiosks around the world. We develop technology and services that make transactions simpler, more efficient and more secure. Visit arca.com for more information.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dan-miller-joins-arca-as-director-of-partner-alliances-301316541.html
SOURCE ARCA
Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV
Global Clean Energy – ein Thema ganz weit oben auf der politischen Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was es genau mit erneuerbaren Energien auf sich hat und warum diese eine immer zentralere Rolle im Finanzbereich spielen. Wie sich die Preise von Solar, Wind und auch Wasserenergie im Vergleich zu Fossilienbrennstoffen entwickelt haben, darüber berichtet Nima Pouyan und wirft dabei auch einen Blick auf bestehende Clean Energy Indizes.
Inside
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX legt schlussendlich zu -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten am Montag Zuwächse. An der Wall Street erholen sich die Kurse. Die Märkte in Asien starteten überwiegend schwächer in die neue Woche.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}