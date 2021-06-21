Dan Miller joins ARCA as Director of Partner Alliances

MEBANE, N.C., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCA, a leading provider of cash and check automation technology for financial and retail businesses in North America, is pleased to announce the hiring of Dan Miller as its Director of Partner Alliances. With over three decades of experience in the financial services industry, Miller brings a unique perspective to retail banking, specifically branch transformation. A banker by trade, Miller started his career as a teller and quickly advanced through the ranks, ultimately managing a 60-branch retail network for a $3 billion bank.

"We are extremely pleased to have Dan join the ARCA team," says ARCA Chief Sales Officer Joel Leslie. "He is uniquely qualified to support ARCA's Alliance Partners. His banking experience, together with 20 years in retail branch technology sales & consulting will greatly benefit our partners. Dan understands the changes impacting financial institutions today and their need to leverage technology to help them continue to provide superior customer service."

ARCA is currently seeing strong demand for its teller cash recyclers and increased product shipments. According to Leslie, "Our numbers indicate 2021 is going to be an exciting year. Dan's addition to our staff reinforces our commitment to our Alliance Partners and is an investment in increasing our support to those who are substantial contributors to our success."

ARCA's Alliance Partners are a significant component of the company's growth strategy for North America. Since 1998 ARCA has sold over 50,000 cash recyclers worldwide and more than 20,000 in North America. Their financial customers are some of the largest banks and credit unions in the world.

