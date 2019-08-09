09.08.2019 14:34:00

Dan Miles - Bonita Bay Club's General Manager Announces Retirement

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonita Bay Club announces the retirement of its long-time General Manager and Chief Operating Officer, Dan Miles effective in October 2019.  Miles served the membership of Bonita Bay Club as Chief Operating Officer since 2010.  Miles wraps up a notably successful 37-year career in Private Club Management during which time he successively managed four country clubs holding the prestigious Platinum Clubs of America designation, the most respected recognition in Private Club Excellence.

Miles' will join the team at Club Benchmarking, a Boston based company providing leadership solutions and business intelligence to the private club industry.  Club Benchmarking CEO, Jim Butler remarks, "this is a natural next move for Dan; his years of club experience and knowledge fits well with who we are, and our data driven approach to empowering general managers and boards." Butler announced that Miles will head up Club Benchmarking's Midwest presence as Executive Director beginning in 2020. 

Bonita Bay Club has hired Fred Fung to serve as its new General Manager beginning in November 2019.  Fung was Assistant General Manager of Bonita Bay Club from 2010 to 2017.  Bonita Bay Club President, Peter Jones states, "We are pleased that Fred will be returning to Bonita Bay Club.  Fred provides for a seamless transition and a continuation of the great quality of leadership that we have enjoyed from Dan."  Fung has served as General Manager/COO for Charlotte Country Club in Charlotte North Carolina since 2017. 

"Bonita Bay Club is one of the few major private clubs in the US with a golf member waiting list," said Stephanie Glasco, Director of Membership. "Nonetheless, continuing membership turnover is resulting in minimal wait times for full golf privileges." Membership categories include Golf, Sports, and Naples-only golf, including a limited number of nonresident membership application opportunities.

The club's newly designed Sports Center offers 18 Har-Tru tennis courts and one of the region's most active tennis programs directed by a USPTA Master Professional, five new pickleball courts, and a zero-entry resort-style pool. Nearby, the 60,000-square-foot Lifestyle Center features a state-of-the-art fitness center, spa and salon. For more information, visit www.bonitabayclub.net or call the membership office at 239-949-5061.

Contact:
Becky Salaun, Bonita Bay Club, 239-949-5023, 219637@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dan-miles--bonita-bay-clubs-general-manager-announces-retirement-300899176.html

SOURCE Bonita Bay Club

