Dan Hahn Joins Guidehouse as Partner to Lead Global Energy Providers Practice

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading provider of management consulting services, announced today that Dan Hahn has joined the firm as a partner to lead the Global Energy Providers practice within the company's Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure (ES&I) segment.

In this role, Hahn will lead a global team of industry and key account professionals that collaborate with utilities and energy companies, providing a broad set of strategy and transformation solutions as they navigate the energy transition.

"Dan recognizes that the market landscape for utilities and energy companies is rapidly transitioning to one that requires new and cleaner energy products and services, improved resilience, and more control over energy costs for their customers," said Jan Vrins, leader of Guidehouse's global ES&I segment. "I am confident he will enable our energy provider clients to put the right strategies in place to advance their businesses, implement new operating and regulatory models and advanced solutions, and create new customer and shareholder value."

Previously with Accenture, Hahn brings 25 years of experience helping clients transform across multiple industry sectors in the areas of operations, digital, strategy, and technology.

"I am thrilled to be a part of Guidehouse and am looking forward to becoming a trusted advisor to our clients as they embark on the next step of their journey in today's evolving energy landscape," Hahn said.

About Guidehouse's Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure Segment

With over 700 consultants, Guidehouse's global Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure segment is the largest in the industry. We collaborate with and serve as trusted advisors to utilities and energy companies, large corporations, investors, NGOs, and the public sector to help them thrive in the rapidly changing energy, resources, and infrastructure environment. Our clients include the world's 60 largest electric, water, and gas utilities; the 20 largest independent power generators; five of the 10 largest oil and gas majors; the 20 largest gas distribution and pipeline companies; European governments; and the U.S. federal government's civilian agencies involved in the country's land, resources, and infrastructure. Our highly skilled professionals form exceptional teams to help our clients transform their businesses, manage complexity and change, accelerate operational performance, manage critical programs, manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and improve operations and systems to address today's most complex issues. We lead through our insights and excel at strategy, transformation, and implementation, creating more sustainable and resilient countries, governments, companies, cities, and infrastructure.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

