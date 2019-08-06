06.08.2019 09:01:00

Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia to Join Salesforce as UK and Ireland CEO

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia will join the company on October 1st as CEO, Salesforce UK and Ireland (UKI) to lead the company's UKI business through its next stage of growth.

Salesforce is experiencing rapid growth in the UKI and in June last year the company announced plans to invest $2.5 billion in its UK business over the following five years. As part of this investment, Salesforce has increased headcount, data centre capacity and office space to support its rapidly growing customer base in the country.

Jayne-Anne is an experienced business leader and finance authority and was previously Chief Executive of Virgin Money from 2007 to 2018. She is also a firm believer in the importance of businesses making a positive contribution to society and was recognised in the New Year Honours for her contribution to financial services and women in the finance industry.

"Jayne-Anne is one of the most respected CEOs in the UK and we are thrilled to welcome her to Salesforce," said Marc Benioff, chairman and co-CEO, Salesforce and Keith Block co-CEO, Salesforce. "The UKI is our largest market outside the US and with Jayne-Anne's leadership we are well positioned to move into the next stage of growth and success for Salesforce, our customers, partners and communities."

Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia said, "I've admired Salesforce from afar for a long time. This is a different kind of business, with deeply held values and a true focus on transforming the experience of every customer through cutting edge technology. I'm looking forward to working with the team as we continue to invest and support Salesforce's growing customer base in UKI."

About Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia
Jayne-Anne Gadhia is Founder of the start-up, Snoop. Previously she was the CEO of Virgin Money from 2007 to 2018. A Chartered Accountant, she spent six years at Norwich Union (now Aviva) before becoming one of the founders of Virgin Direct in 1995. Three years later, she set up the Virgin One account, which was acquired by The Royal Bank of Scotland in 2001. She subsequently spent five years at RBS before returning to Virgin as CEO of Virgin Money.

In November 2016 she was appointed as the UK Government's Women in Finance Champion, and in July 2017 she became a founder member of its Business Diversity and Inclusion Group. In 2018 she was named Leader of the Year at the Lloyds Bank National Business Awards. She was made a Dame in the 2019 New Year Honours list.

About Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/341399/salesforce_com_logo.jpg

