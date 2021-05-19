SMI 11’041 -0.9%  SPI 14’226 -0.8%  Dow 33’666 -1.2%  DAX 15’114 -1.8%  Euro 1.1007 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’937 -1.7%  Gold 1’866 -0.2%  Bitcoin 34’598 -10.4%  Dollar 0.9039 0.7%  Öl 66.7 -2.8% 
19.05.2021 20:10:00

Dama Financial Introduces Smart Safe Solution

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dama Financial ("Dama"), the nation's largest provider of access to banking and financial services for the cannabis industry, has added Dama Smart Safe to its business toolkit.

Dama Financial has added Dama Smart Safe to its business toolkit, allowing businesses to authenticate and monitor cash.

Smart safes allow business owners to authenticate and monitor their cash at every step of the handling process. With rapid advancements in counterfeit technology, the detection of fake currency with the naked eye has become nearly impossible. Smart safes are equipped with bill validators that significantly decrease the risk of fraud. At the same time, the cash is reconciled automatically, eliminating the need to spend hours doing it manually. 

With Dama Smart Safe, the safe can promptly record any deposit as a credit to the customer's Premier Business account, providing access to the money the next business day. Dama Smart Safes can be configured to meet the needs of any size operation.

"Cannabis businesses deserve solutions that solve real problems." said Anh Hatzopoulos, Dama co-founder and chief executive officer. "Between human error and the risk of theft, handling cash has become one of the more difficult processes for any business to manage, so we're proud to roll out Dama Smart Safe to help cannabis operators improve both efficiency and public safety."

Comments from Dama Smart Safe customers:

"We love the quick access to funds. It's like having a bank teller inside our store twenty-four hours a day to accept our deposits," said Kaz Ajir, co-founder of Grupo Flor, which owns the dispensary East of Eden. 

"Dama's Smart Safe Solution saves our operation hours every single day," said Monica Gray, chief operating officer of Nice Guys Delivery.

Dama's other offerings include access to Premier Banking (FDIC-insured accounts), credit, cash management, and merchant services.

About Dama

Based in South San Francisco, Calif, Dama is the cannabis industry's leading provider of access to banking and financial services, powering safe and secure depository solutions for top licensed cannabis operators throughout the United States as well as electronic consumer payment solutions. The company was founded in 2017 by a team of world-class fintech and payments executives to provide high-risk industries with critical access to fundamental financial solutions. Dama has leveraged its experience in other unbanked categories to develop solutions, driven by its proprietary technology platform, capable of navigating a complex web of regulatory and compliance requirements. The company's expansive product offerings include Premier Business Banking, Paytender, credit, and smart safe solutions. More information is available at www.damafinancial.com

Contact: info@damafinancial.com

877-401-3262

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dama-financial-introduces-smart-safe-solution-301295282.html

SOURCE Dama Financial

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:25 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
16:23 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 11.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09:40 Marktüberblick: Euro-Hausse belastet den DAX
08:08 SMI-Anleger warten auf Fed-Signale
18.05.21 Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV
18.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 4.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Swiss Market® Index, S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Nikkei 225 Index
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell legen die Indices wieder zu. Der Dax konnte ein neues Rekordhoch markieren. Wie die Erwartungen für die nächsten Tage sind, und welche Einzeltitel grössere Kurssprünge aufweisen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Sonova #Vodafone #HomeDepot #Walmart #Cisco #Richemont

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse verliert offenbar Topmanager nach Archegos-Debakel - CS-Aktie schwächer
Chinas 'Nein' zu Kryptowährungs-Zahlungen belastet: Bitcoin nahe 30'000-Dollar-Marke
Dow schwächer -- SMI schliesst in Rot -- DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel tiefer
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie gewinnt: Relief will Zulassungsantrag für ACER-001 in Europa noch 2021 stellen
Trotz jüngstem Abwärtstrend: Tesla-Aktie könnte Fahrt in Richtung 1'000 US-Dollar aufnehmen
AstraZeneca-Aktie gesucht: Kombinierte Impfung von AstraZeneca und BioNTech ist hochwirksam
Dufry-Aktie steigt: Wechsel in der Konzernleitung von Dufry
Setzt Selfmade-Milliardär Mark Cuban auf Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin und Ethereum - oder doch Dogecoin?
Per SPAC an die NASDAQ: Schweizer Biotech-Startup Roivant strebt an die Börse
US-Handel endet auf rotem Terrain -- SMI schliesst nahe Nulllinie -- DAX geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Aktienmärkte legen schlussendlich zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit