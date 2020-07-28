Dalton Pharma Services Partners with VIDO-InterVac to Combat COVID-19

TORONTO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dalton Pharma Services, a leading North American pharmaceutical cGMP CDMO, is pleased to announce a partnership with the University of Saskatchewan's Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization–International Vaccine Centre (VIDO-InterVac), a global leader in human and animal infectious disease research and vaccine development, in their effort to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. Under the terms of the partnership, Dalton will be responsible for the formulation and fill/finish of VIDO-InterVac's innovative COVID-19 vaccine, to be used in early Phase clinical trials, in Dalton's State-of-the-Art cGMP, Health Canada approved biopharmaceutical facility in Toronto, Canada.

On April 23rd, the Canadian Federal government announced a $1.1B strategy to support COVID-19 vaccine research and clinical trials. VIDO-InterVac has made significant progress in their COVID-19 vaccine development with funding from both the federal government and Government of Saskatchewan, and hope to initiate clinical trials of their vaccine in Q4 2020.

"Dalton is pleased to apply its expertise in aseptic formulation and sterile fill/finish towards developing this leading-edge therapy. We look forward to working with VIDO-InterVac in support of their efforts to develop an effective vaccine for COVID-19," said Peter Pekos, CEO of Dalton Pharma Services.

Dr. Volker Gerdts, Director and CEO of VIDO-InterVac, stated, "The development of an effective COVID-19 vaccine is of utmost urgency and VIDO-InterVac is excited to have Dalton as a trusted partner as we work together on this critical initiative."

About VIDO-InterVac:

To strengthen Canada's role in responding to infectious diseases, the University of Saskatchewan's Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization-International Vaccine Centre (VIDO-InterVac) works with international partners to study human and animal pathogens and develop solutions. With 160 interdisciplinary personnel, over $200 million in containment infrastructure, and more than four decades of experience, VIDO-InterVac develops vaccines and technologies that protect health. VIDO-InterVac receives operating support from the Government of Canada, and Government of Saskatchewan. Visit: http://www.vido.org

About Dalton Pharma Services:

Dalton Pharma Services is a leading North American cGMP pharmaceutical organization providing integrated drug discovery, development and manufacturing services. We are FDA registered, Health Canada approved and bring over 30 years of experience to every project. We deliver fully integrated solutions with an emphasis on speed, flexibility and quality. Our integrated services (drug discovery, formulation and process development, custom synthesis, cGMP sterile fill/finish of liquids and powders, cGMP API manufacturing and/or dosage form manufacturing and Accelerated Stability Testing) all at one location helps us to be adaptable, flexible and cost-effective.

To learn more about our history and capabilities, please visit http://www.dalton.com. Please click the link below to view Dalton's COVID-19 response: https://www.dalton.com/blog/2020/04/03/covid-19

Peter Pekos

CEO

Dalton Pharma Services

349 Wildcat Road

Toronto, Ontario

Tel: 416-661-2102

SOURCE Dalton Pharma Services