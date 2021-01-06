SMI 10’694 -0.4%  SPI 13’321 -0.4%  Dow 30’392 0.6%  DAX 13’651 -0.6%  Euro 1.0801 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’548 -0.5%  Gold 1’949 0.4%  Bitcoin 30’119 6.9%  Dollar 0.8786 -0.3%  Öl 53.6 5.7% 
06.01.2021 02:32:00

Dallas Start-Up mindzie Secures $2.3 Million in Seed Round

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mindzie, inc. ("mindzie"), provider of business process optimization software, today announced its Seed Capital raise of $2.3 million. The capital will be used to support the company's growth ambitions, the further development of its software platform the mindzie studio, and to expand its Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and algorithms to provide even more value to its customers. This equity financing raise comes as mindzie scales to meet strong demand for its business process improvement Software as a Service ("SaaS") platform.

The mindzie studio takes information already collected in ERP, CRM, and other large-scale systems and identifies bottlenecks, inefficiencies, and areas to improve operations. From there, it then translates these into actionable opportunities and insight which give the user direct recommendations on what steps to take to improve efficiency, productivity, profitability, customer satisfaction, and much more.

"We launched mindzie with one goal in mind, process optimization simplified. Take the very manual concept of business process improvement and substitute it with a data-driven technology solution that provides actionable insights to save businesses time and money," said James Henderson, mindzie's Chief Executive Officer. "After operating a business myself for years, I experienced firsthand the challenge companies face trying to ensure their organizations are running efficiently. Determining where to invest money to improve your business was a constant struggle; consultants, ERP system enhancements, etc."

mindzie is helping businesses from small to enterprise in a wide variety of industries unlock the hidden time and cost savings opportunities in their business processes. With ERP's being such powerful and flexible tools, once a business has been using one for some time, the challenge becomes identifying whether they are using it in the most efficient manner and where they should invest their time and resources to enhance it.

That is where the mindzie studio comes in. A business doesn't need to reinvent everything but simply let the mindzie studio identify areas to improve processes, such as:

  • Procure to Pay
  • Accounts Payable
  • Order Entry
  • Sales Opportunity
  • Supply Chain
  • Service & Support
  • And much more...

For more information, please contact https://mindzie.com/company/contact-us.

About mindzie

mindzie, inc. provides business process optimization software. mindzie designs and develops its solutions to bring value to businesses from small to enterprise in a wide variety of industries, helping them unlock the hidden time and cost savings in their business processes. To learn more about mindzie, visit www.mindzie.com.

Media Contact:

info@mindzie.com

Related Images

process-optimization-simplified.png
Process Optimization Simplified

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dallas-start-up-mindzie-secures-2-3-million-in-seed-round-301201560.html

SOURCE mindzie, inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 575.40
1.66 %
CS Group 11.54
1.23 %
UBS Group 12.76
1.11 %
ABB 25.34
1.04 %
Swiss Life Hldg 413.40
0.51 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’044.50
-1.14 %
Roche Hldg G 306.00
-1.16 %
CieFinRichemont 80.12
-1.31 %
The Swatch Grp 238.00
-1.41 %
Givaudan 3’751.00
-1.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

05.01.21
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
05.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
05.01.21
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV
05.01.21
Vontobel: Smart Healthcare - Chance für die Gesundheitssysteme und Investoren
05.01.21
SMI kommt gut aus den Startlöchern
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Recycling oder Verkauf? So viel Gold lässt sich aus alten Smartphones herausholen
35'000 US-Dollar zu ambitioniert: Bitcoin fällt deutlich zurück
Denkfehler an der Börse - diese fatalen Auswirkungen können sozialpsychologische Phänomene an den Aktienmärkten haben
US-Börsen schliessen tiefrot -- SMI beendet ersten Handelstag 2021 mit Gewinnen -- DAX rutscht nach Rekord ins Minus -- Wall Street fällt zurück
Deutsche Bank-Prognose: So geht es 2021 mit Aktien, Immobilien und Rohstoffe weiter
NEL ASA: Das steckt hinter dem norwegischen Wasserstoffunternehmen
EMA: Entscheidung über Moderna-Impfstoff noch Montag möglich - Moderna-Aktie fester
BioNTech will mehr Corona-Impfstoff an die Europäische Union liefern - Aktie gesucht
Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erneut uneinheitlich
BioNTech-Chef Sahin: 'Bis Sommer ausreichend Impfstoff'

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erneut uneinheitlich
Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Dienstag Aufschläge. Minuszeichen zeigten sich letztlich am heimischen Aktienmarkt am Dienstag. Der DAX baute seine Verluste im Verlauf noch aus. In Fernost zeigten sich die Anleger zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit