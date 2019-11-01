+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
Dallas-based Perry Law P.C. Earns 2020 Best Law Firms Recognition from US News - Best Lawyers

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The publishers of U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America have ranked Perry Law P.C. among the leading firms in Dallas-Fort Worth for insurance law for 2020.

This is the first year Perry Law has earned this prestigious recognition, earning a place in the annual Best Law Firms guide.

"We are thrilled to be included among this area's top insurance-focused law firms," said firm founder Meloney Perry. "We work hard as a team to provide the best solutions to the complex issues facing our clients, and it's an honor to have that dedication recognized by our clients and peers."

Best Law Firms rankings are chosen through extensive client and attorney evaluations, peer review, and editorial review of the information provided by law firms. For the full 2020 Best Law Firms list, visit https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

To earn eligibility for the Best Law Firms listing, a firm must have at least one attorney recognized in the current Best Lawyers in America, the oldest peer-review lawyer guide in the United States. Ms. Perry was recognized earlier this year for her work in insurance law and insurance litigation.

She was also honored on the 2019 Texas Super Lawyers listing for her insurance coverage work.

Ms. Perry is known for her aggressive litigation skills as an insurance defense attorney with more than 20 years of experience. She represents insurance companies in coverage disputes, bad faith claims and class actions. Ms. Perry serves as the primary regional lawyer for a major national insurance carrier and represents companies in insurance and business disputes throughout Texas, New Mexico and Colorado.

Certified under the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, Perry Law P.C. is a woman-owned law firm focused on insurance coverage and litigation. The firm represents companies in matters involving appeals, insurance bad faith, class action, defense litigation and premises liability. For more information, please visit http://www.mperrylaw.com.

Media Contact:
Sophia Reza
800-559-4534
sophia@androvett.com 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dallas-based-perry-law-pc-earns-2020-best-law-firms-recognition-from-us-news--best-lawyers-300949998.html

SOURCE Perry Law P.C.

